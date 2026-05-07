Kent multifamily housing complexes apply for state grants

Two organizations with a total of three multifamily apartment complexes in Kent have applied for grants from the state Department of Commerce to help maintain and preserve affordable housing.

Seattle-based Mercy Housing Northwest has applied for $1.88 million to maintain its 149 low-income Appian Way apartments at 25818 26th Pl. S., according to a May 7 press release from the state Department of Commerce.

Multi-Service Center, with offices in Kent and Federal Way, has requested grants for two of its housing complexes.

The organization asked for $1.09 million for 19 units at Titusville Station, which provides supportive housing for women in downtown Kent.

Multi-Service Center also applied for $780,312 for 16 units at Maple Lane Estates, 1622 Maple Lane.

The state Department of Commerce received 88 applications for the Housing Affordability Program totaling $82.1 million while $24.1 million is available. Award decisions are expected in June.

“Once awarded, these funds will allow local entities to preserve affordable housing to serve people most in need, prioritizing those who earn 30% or less of the area median income,” according to the press release. “Future residents may include people with intellectual or development disabilities, seniors, veterans, families with dependent children, people affected by substance use disorder, and community members impacted by structural forces such as poverty and racism.

“Specifically, preservation and continuing affordability funding helps keep residents in their homes as affordable housing properties age or are at risk of becoming market rate.”

The Multifamily Housing Unit will review applications to ensure the limited amount of available funding is awarded based on its commitment to equity and project readiness for capital construction, according to the state Department of Commerce.

The state Legislature invested more than $728 million in the Washington State Housing Trust Fund in the 2025-2027 capital budget and 2026 supplemental budget, while Commerce will utilize an additional $13.9 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This funding increases the capacity of the Commerce’s housing partners to deliver thousands of new affordable housing units across every part of the state.