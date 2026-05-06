Teddy Bear Clinic in Kent attracts hundreds of children

Each child that attended the clinic received a free teddy bear. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

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A child gets to use a fire hose during the annual clinic in Kent. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

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A child receives a wellness check during the May 2 Teddy Bear Clinic presented by Puget Sound Fire. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

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Children got a chance to pick up a free bear, receive a wellness check, spray a fire hose and other activities at the annual Teddy Bear Clinic presented by Kent-based Puget Sound Fire.

The clinic ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at Station 74, 24611 116th Ave. SE, in Kent. The event attracted several hundred families, according to Puget Sound Fire.

After children received their bear, they headed to a wellness check by emergency medical technicians for themselves and their bears.

”Some of the teddy bears needed a little TLC and others needed a bit more care with splints and bandaging,” according to a Puget Sound Fire Facebook post.

Additional activities included taking photos, climbing aboard a fire engine and an aid car, button making, spraying the fire hose and trying on firefighter gear.

Puget Sound Fire thanked its community partners and volunteers for helping at the clinic, including Covington Police, Covington Parks & Recreation, Kent Public Works, Kent Youth and Family Services, King County E-911, King County Target Zero, Mom’s Day Out, Puget Sound Fire Emergency Management, Tri-Med Ambulance, Warm 106.9 Radio, YMCA of Kent, the Zone 3 Fire Cadets, Puget Sound Fire Board members and mayors from local jurisdictions.