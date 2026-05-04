TJ Maxx moving to new Kent location on East Hill

Off-price retailer TJ Maxx will have a grand opening Thursday, May 14 at its new location in Kent, as it moves about one-half mile from its current site.

The store will be at the Canyon Ridge Plaza on the East Hill, 26015 104th Ave. SE., next to the recently opened Burlington Stores. Both businesses are at the former TOP Food and Drug store location. TJ Maxx is moving from 25406 104th Ave. SE, which is near Staples.

“We’re thrilled to be in the Kent community,” said Nancy Carpenter, TJ Maxx president said in a May 4 press release. “We look forward to providing local shoppers with an ever-changing selection of high-quality merchandise at exceptional value so they can express their true ‘maxx’ selves.”

The grand opening is from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 14. Regular store hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

A company spokesperson gave the following response when asked by the Kent Reporter why the store is moving down the street.

“We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to relocate this store reflects that thinking,” according to a May 4 company email.

In celebration of its new location, TJ Maxx will contribute $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King County.

The 25,383-square-foot-store will feature easy to shop layout, bright and spacious dressing rooms and single line queue for faster checkout. TJ Maxx buyers work with thousands of top brands and designers from around the world to source the most desirable pieces at prices that work for our customers, according to the company.

TJ Maxx, based in Framingham, Massachusetts, has more than 1,300 stores operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico.