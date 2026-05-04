Public’s help wanted to find Covington homicide suspect

The King County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 41-year-old Kyle W. Cathcart in connection with a recent homicide in Covington.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit developed probable cause to arrest Cathcart in relation to the death of a family member in their shared residence, according to a May 3 Sheriff’s Office email. Cathcart was injured during the incident, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Cathcart is likely on foot, wearing a black sweater and grey sweatpants, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He may have an obvious “black eye” and bandaged hand(s).

Deputies responded at about 7:20 a.m. May 1 to a call in a neighborhood in the 25000 block of 186th Place SE. The Sheriff’s Office has not released how the relative was killed or any information about the victim. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identification of the person or a cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding Cathcart’s current location is asked to contact the King County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911 or 206-296-3311.

The Covington Police Department contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for police services.