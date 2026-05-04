Auburn Republican Goers drops out of 47th District Senate race

Auburn Republican Carmen Goers has dropped out of the race for the state Senate in the 47th Legislative District.

Goers said the decision came after serious consideration and conversations with her family.

“This wasn’t an easy decision,” Goers said in a May 4 email from her campaign manager Justus Phelps. “There are a lot of factors behind the scenes that people don’t always see, and I’m confident this is the right call for my family and for what comes next.”

Goers announced in January that she would challenge incumbent Claudia Kauffman, D-Kent. Kauffman announced in November 2025 that she will run for reelection in 2026. Kauffman defeated Kent Republican Bill Boyce in 2022 with 52.7% of the vote.

In April, Republican Kristina Soltys, a Covington City Council member, announced she would run for the position. Candidate filing week is May 4-8. So far, there are just two candidates.

The 47th District covers all or parts of Kent, Covington and Auburn.

“From day one, this campaign has been about the people of the 47th families working hard, feeling the pressure of rising costs, and wanting leadership that actually shows up,” Goers said. “And I’m proud of what we built together.”

While stepping aside from the race, Goers said she is not stepping away from the community.

“I’m not going anywhere,” she said. “I will continue to stay engaged, show up, and fight for this community and the values we share.”

Goers did not rule out future opportunities to serve.

Goers, a commercial banker, lost to Democratic incumbent Kim Schrier in November 2025 for the 8th Congressional District position. Schrier received 54% of the vote to 45.8% for Goers. In 2022, Goers lost in the primary for the 47th District House seat won by Chris Stearns, D-Auburn. Voters reelected Stearns in 2024 and he is running again this year.