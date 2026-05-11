More I-405 closures May 11-18

All lanes of northbound I-405 will be closed this weekend and overnight during the week.

The northbound lanes of I-405 from North Southport Drive to Coal Creek Parkway Southeast will be closed day and night, from 11:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, to 4 a.m. Monday, May 18. Signed detours will be in place.

Also, all lanes of northbound I-405 from North Southport Drive to 112th Avenue Southeast / Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast will be closed overnight from Wednesday, May 13, to Friday, May 15. Crews will close the roadway as early as 11:30 p.m. each night until 4 a.m. the following morning.

Additionally, there will be several other partial closures of I-405 throughout the week:

• Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 from SR 167 to SR 900 will be closed nightly: 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, and 11 p.m. Friday, May 15, to 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16.

• Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 from North 30th Street (milepost 6) to milepost 8 will be closed nightly: 9 p.m. Monday, May 11, to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, and 10 p.m. Friday, May 15, to 7 a.m. Saturday, May 16.

• Up to three lanes of the northbound I-405 from Coal Creek Parkway Southeast to Northeast Sixth Street will be closed overnight: 9 p.m. Monday, May 11, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 13; 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, to 5 a.m. Friday, May 15; 10 p.m. Friday, May 15, to 8 a.m. Saturday, May 16.

• Up to three lanes of northbound I-405 from I-90 to Northeast Sixth Street will be closed nightly: 9 p.m. Monday, May 11, to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.

• Up to four lanes of southbound I-405 from Northeast Sixth Street to I-90 (milepost 11) will be closed nightly: 10 p.m. Monday, May 11, to 8 a.m. Friday, May 15; and 10 p.m. Friday, May 15, to 8 a.m. Saturday, May 16.

• Up to two lanes of southbound I-405 from Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast to Northeast 44th Street will be closed nightly: 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, to 5 a.m. Friday, May 15; 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, to 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16; and 10 p.m. Saturday, May 16, to 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 17.

• Up to three lanes of southbound I-405 from SR 900 (milepost 6) to SR 181 (milepost 4.25) will be closed nightly: 10:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, to 5 a.m. Friday, May 15; and 10 p.m. Friday, May 15, to 7 a.m. Saturday, May 16.

The I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project has an expected completion date of 2027. The new ETLs will connect to the existing express toll lane system between Bellevue and Lynnwood, as well as the SR 167 HOT lanes via the I-405/SR 167 Interchange Direct Connector, to create a 40-mile ETL system. The project is designed to improve speeds and trip reliability and support the new I-405 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line between Lynnwood and Tukwila.