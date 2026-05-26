Man, 25, fatally shot at Kent apartment complex on Sunday

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday morning, May 24 in Kent at the Chandlers Bay Apartments in the 8700 block of South 235th Place.

Officers and medics were dispatched at about 3:59 a.m. regarding a man with gunshot wounds, according to a May 24 Kent Police news release.

Officers immediately responded and upon arrival located the man in the parking lot, according to police. They began lifesaving aid while other officers secured the area. Medics arrived and took over medical treatment, but the man died at the scene.

The suspect has not yet been identified, according to police.

Detectives arrived to take over the investigation. The initial information gathered indicates that this was an isolated incident.

As of Tuesday morning, May 26, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office had not yet identified the man.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this homicide is asked to call the Kent Police tip line at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.