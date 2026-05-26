2 men killed in Kent when vehicle strikes pole, catches fire

Two men were killed when their vehicle crashed into a pole and caught fire early Sunday morning, May 24 in Kent in the 21800 block of 68th Avenue South.

Officers and medics were dispatched at about 1 a.m. after reports of the crash, according to a May 24 Kent Police news release. Officers discovered that the vehicle hit an electric pole and was fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, first responders discovered two men, ages 38 and 44, deceased inside, according to police.

As of Tuesday morning, May 26, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office had not yet identified the men.

Witness reports stated that the vehicle was southbound on 68th Avenue South and may had sideswiped another vehicle directly prior to hitting the pole, according to police.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit responded to investigate and determine what led up to the crash.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about the circumstances preceding the crash, leave a tip at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.