Kent suspicious death ruled fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot early in the morning June 3 during an incident that Kent Police initially referred to as a suspicious death of a female.

Nyeruon Deng Biel died of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to a June 4 report by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled the death a homicide. The medical examiner reported Biel was found in a parking lot.

Multiple officers responded at about 4:20 a.m. to a 911 call of shots fired in the 400 block of Alder Lane, according to a Kent Police news release. The location is just east of Central Avenue South and west of the Green River in the far south end of town. A couple of apartment complexes sit along Alder Lane.

Officers located Biel with visible injuries to her face and head, according to police. The officers performed lifesaving medical aid and were later assisted by medics, but Biel did not survive.

The Kent Reporter reached out late Thursday afternoon to Kent Police for any further update about the case, but did not receive a response. As of June 4, police have not made an arrest or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kent PD Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.