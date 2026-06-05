2026 WIAA state track and field results
Published 10:55 am Friday, June 5, 2026
State track and field concluded May 30 after three days of fierce competition. Here are all the participants that stood on a podium across King County.
Federal Way
2nd Boys 4 X 400 Meter Relay – Federal Way
2nd Mixed 100 Meter Dash Unified- Asa Hunt (FW)
3rd Boys 110 Meter Hurdles – Tysen MacDonald (FW)
3rd Boys 3A Long Jump – Michael Walker III (FW)
3rd Girls 3A Shot Put – Salioudjan Bangoura (TB)
4th Mixed Shot Put Unified – Darius Kennar (TJ)
5th Boys 300 Meter Hurdles – Tysen MacDonald (FW)
5th Boys 4 X 100 Meter Relay Federal Way
5th Boys 3A Long Jump – DJ Smith (TJ)
6th Boys 400 Meter Dash – Tygee Roy (FW)
7th Girls 3A Long Jump – Ariana Ely (FW)
8th Boys 3A Triple Jump – DJ Smith (TJ)
8th Boys 3A Discus – Omaha Lutu-Ili (Dec.)
8th Girls 3A 1600 – Maya Wentworth (FW)
8th Girls 3A Triple Jump – Ariana Ely (FW)
Renton
1st Girls Shot Put 2A – Angela Fiame (Ren.)
1st Boys 100 Meter Dash – Sutton Flint (Lib.)
1st Boys 200 Meter Dash – Sutton Flint (Lib.)
1st Boys 110 Meter Hurdles – Sutton Flint (Lib.)
1st Boys 300 Meter Hurdles – Sutton Flint (Lib.)
1st Boys 4A 300 Meter Hurdles – Kenyon Andrews (HAZ)
2nd Girls Shot Put Wheelchair – Melinda Lacy (HAZ)
2nd Girls Discus Wheelchair – Melinda Lacy (HAZ)
2nd Girls Javelin Wheelchair – Melinda Lacy (HAZ)
3rd Boys 3A High Jump – Oden Hatcher (Lib.)
3rd Girls 10 Meter Wheelchair – Melinda Lacy (HAZ)
4th Boys Shot Put 2A- Kashawn Spencer (Ren.)
4th Girls 100 Hurdles 2A – Brooklyn Kimp-Stephens (Ren.)
4th Girls Discus Throw 2A – Makayla Dabney (Ren.)
4th Girls 3A Triple Jump – Callie Holmes (Lib.)
5th Girls 3A 4 X 200 Meter Relay – Liberty
5th Girls 4A Pole Vault – Rachel Hauer (HAZ)
7th Girls 4 X 100 Renton
7th Boys 3A Shot Put – Troy Platt (Lib.)
7th Girls 3A 4 X 400 Meter Relay – Liberty
8th Boys 4 X 400 Meter Relay Liberty
8th Boys 4A Pole Vault – Logan Stacey (HAZ)
Issaquah
1st Boys 4A 4 X 400 Meter Relay – Issaquah
1st Boys 4A High Jump – Jackson Battistoni (ISS)
1st Girls 4A 100 Meter Dash – Riley Crandall (SKY)
1st Girls 4A 200 Meter Dash – Riley Crandall (SKY)
2nd Girls 4A 4 X 200 Meter Relay – Skyline
3rd Girls 4A 300 Hurdles – Jantamanee (Janna) Stibbe (SKY)
3rd Girls 4A High Jump – Jantamanee (Janna) Stibbe (SKY)
4th Girls 4A 800 Meters – Nora Doyle-Newe (ISS)
5th Boys 4A 200 Meter Dash – Austin Schildt (ISS)
5th Girls 4A Long Jump- Jantamanee (Janna) Stibbe (SKY)
6th Girls 4A 3200 Meters – Lucy Fraser (SKY)
7th Boys 4A 4 X 100 Meter Relay – Issaquah
7th Girls 4A 1600 Meters – Nora Doyle-Newe (ISS)
8th Girls 4A 1600 Meters – Lucy Fraser (SKY)
Kent
1st Mixed Relay Unified – Kentwood
1st Mixed 800 Sprint Medley Unified – Kentwood
2nd Girls 4A 400 Meter Dash – Chloe Williams (KR)
3rd Boys 4A Pole Vault – Aiden Le (KW)
3rd Mixed 100 Meter Dash Unified – Kallel Davis (KW)
4th Girls 3A 300 Meter Hurdles – Jasmine Johnson (KL)
4th Boys Shot Put Ambulatory – Alexxavier Borsheim (KW)
5th Girls 4A 300 Hurdles – Chloe Williams (KR)
5th Boys 100 Dash Ambulatory – Alexxavier Borsheim (KW)
5th Boys 200 Dash Ambulatory – Alexxavier Borsheim (KW)
6th Boys 400 Dash Ambulatory – Alexxavier Borsheim (KW)
7th Girls 3A Shot Put – Adrianna Wittschiebe (KM)
8th Girls 3A Pole Vault – Candice Le (KM)
8th Boys 4A 100 Meter Dash – Romeo Cabansag III (KW)
8th Boys 4A Long Jump – Romeo Cabansag III (KW)
8th Girls 4A 300 Hurdles – Maddi Hughes (KW)
Auburn
2nd Boys Shot Put Wheelchair – Zachary Heckinger (AMV)
2nd Boys Discus Wheelchair – Zachary Heckinger (AMV)
2nd Boys Javelin Wheelchair – Zachary Heckinger (AMV)
3rd Girls 3A 300 Meter Hurdles – Jordyn Elliott (AMV)
5th Boys 100 Meter Wheelchair – Zachary Heckinger (AMV)
6th Boys Discus Ambulatory – Kincey Wrede (AMV)
7th Boys 4A 4 X 400 Meter Relay – Auburn Riverside
7th Boys Shot Put Ambulatory – Kincey Wrede (AMV)
8th Boys 3A Javelin – Ka’Maaron Balles (AMV.)
Enumclaw
3rd Boys 400 Meter Dash – Cole Olson (Enum.)
7th Mixed 100 Meter Dash Unified – Jake Roth (ENUM)
8th Mixed 100 Meter Dash Unified – Andon Murphy (ENUM)