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2026 WIAA state track and field results

Published 10:55 am Friday, June 5, 2026

By Ben Ray benjamin.ray@soundpublishing.com

Jasmine Johnson runs for Kentlake. Ben Ray / Sound Publishing
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Jasmine Johnson runs for Kentlake. Ben Ray / Sound Publishing

Jasmine Johnson runs for Kentlake. Ben Ray / Sound Publishing
Maddie Hughes runs in the 300 Hurdle race for Kentwood. Ben Ray / Sound Publishing
Chloe Williams of Kentridge runs in the 300 hurdle race. Ben Ray / Sound Publishing
Abigail Collier runs the 3200 for Federal Way. Ben Ray / Sound Publishing
Theo Linstad runs up to the high jump for Kentlake. Ben Ray / Sound Publishing
DJ Smith of Thomas Jefferson attempts to clear the bar of the high jump. Ben Ray / Sound Publishing
Oden Hatcher gets over the bar for Liberty. Ben Ray / Sound Publishing
Zamarie Tellez runs the second leg of the 4 X 100 relay. Ben Ray / Sound Publishing
Renton relay runs at the WIAA state meet. Ben Ray / Sound Publishing
Tygee Roy runs the 400 for Federal Way. Ben Ray / Sound Publishing
Kentridge freshman Chloe Williams down the final stretch of the 400. Ben Ray / Sound Publishing

State track and field concluded May 30 after three days of fierce competition. Here are all the participants that stood on a podium across King County.

Federal Way

2nd Boys 4 X 400 Meter Relay – Federal Way

2nd Mixed 100 Meter Dash Unified- Asa Hunt (FW)

3rd Boys 110 Meter Hurdles – Tysen MacDonald (FW)

3rd Boys 3A Long Jump – Michael Walker III (FW)

3rd Girls 3A Shot Put – Salioudjan Bangoura (TB)

4th Mixed Shot Put Unified – Darius Kennar (TJ)

5th Boys 300 Meter Hurdles – Tysen MacDonald (FW)

5th Boys 4 X 100 Meter Relay Federal Way

5th Boys 3A Long Jump – DJ Smith (TJ)

6th Boys 400 Meter Dash – Tygee Roy (FW)

7th Girls 3A Long Jump – Ariana Ely (FW)

8th Boys 3A Triple Jump – DJ Smith (TJ)

8th Boys 3A Discus – Omaha Lutu-Ili (Dec.)

8th Girls 3A 1600 – Maya Wentworth (FW)

8th Girls 3A Triple Jump – Ariana Ely (FW)

Renton

1st Girls Shot Put 2A – Angela Fiame (Ren.)

1st Boys 100 Meter Dash – Sutton Flint (Lib.)

1st Boys 200 Meter Dash – Sutton Flint (Lib.)

1st Boys 110 Meter Hurdles – Sutton Flint (Lib.)

1st Boys 300 Meter Hurdles – Sutton Flint (Lib.)

1st Boys 4A 300 Meter Hurdles – Kenyon Andrews (HAZ)

2nd Girls Shot Put Wheelchair – Melinda Lacy (HAZ)

2nd Girls Discus Wheelchair – Melinda Lacy (HAZ)

2nd Girls Javelin Wheelchair – Melinda Lacy (HAZ)

3rd Boys 3A High Jump – Oden Hatcher (Lib.)

3rd Girls 10 Meter Wheelchair – Melinda Lacy (HAZ)

4th Boys Shot Put 2A- Kashawn Spencer (Ren.)

4th Girls 100 Hurdles 2A – Brooklyn Kimp-Stephens (Ren.)

4th Girls Discus Throw 2A – Makayla Dabney (Ren.)

4th Girls 3A Triple Jump – Callie Holmes (Lib.)

5th Girls 3A 4 X 200 Meter Relay – Liberty

5th Girls 4A Pole Vault – Rachel Hauer (HAZ)

7th Girls 4 X 100 Renton

7th Boys 3A Shot Put – Troy Platt (Lib.)

7th Girls 3A 4 X 400 Meter Relay – Liberty

8th Boys 4 X 400 Meter Relay Liberty

8th Boys 4A Pole Vault – Logan Stacey (HAZ)

Issaquah

1st Boys 4A 4 X 400 Meter Relay – Issaquah

1st Boys 4A High Jump – Jackson Battistoni (ISS)

1st Girls 4A 100 Meter Dash – Riley Crandall (SKY)

1st Girls 4A 200 Meter Dash – Riley Crandall (SKY)

2nd Girls 4A 4 X 200 Meter Relay – Skyline

3rd Girls 4A 300 Hurdles – Jantamanee (Janna) Stibbe (SKY)

3rd Girls 4A High Jump – Jantamanee (Janna) Stibbe (SKY)

4th Girls 4A 800 Meters – Nora Doyle-Newe (ISS)

5th Boys 4A 200 Meter Dash – Austin Schildt (ISS)

5th Girls 4A Long Jump- Jantamanee (Janna) Stibbe (SKY)

6th Girls 4A 3200 Meters – Lucy Fraser (SKY)

7th Boys 4A 4 X 100 Meter Relay – Issaquah

7th Girls 4A 1600 Meters – Nora Doyle-Newe (ISS)

8th Girls 4A 1600 Meters – Lucy Fraser (SKY)

Kent

1st Mixed Relay Unified – Kentwood

1st Mixed 800 Sprint Medley Unified – Kentwood

2nd Girls 4A 400 Meter Dash – Chloe Williams (KR)

3rd Boys 4A Pole Vault – Aiden Le (KW)

3rd Mixed 100 Meter Dash Unified – Kallel Davis (KW)

4th Girls 3A 300 Meter Hurdles – Jasmine Johnson (KL)

4th Boys Shot Put Ambulatory – Alexxavier Borsheim (KW)

5th Girls 4A 300 Hurdles – Chloe Williams (KR)

5th Boys 100 Dash Ambulatory – Alexxavier Borsheim (KW)

5th Boys 200 Dash Ambulatory – Alexxavier Borsheim (KW)

6th Boys 400 Dash Ambulatory – Alexxavier Borsheim (KW)

7th Girls 3A Shot Put – Adrianna Wittschiebe (KM)

8th Girls 3A Pole Vault – Candice Le (KM)

8th Boys 4A 100 Meter Dash – Romeo Cabansag III (KW)

8th Boys 4A Long Jump – Romeo Cabansag III (KW)

8th Girls 4A 300 Hurdles – Maddi Hughes (KW)

Auburn

2nd Boys Shot Put Wheelchair – Zachary Heckinger (AMV)

2nd Boys Discus Wheelchair – Zachary Heckinger (AMV)

2nd Boys Javelin Wheelchair – Zachary Heckinger (AMV)

3rd Girls 3A 300 Meter Hurdles – Jordyn Elliott (AMV)

5th Boys 100 Meter Wheelchair – Zachary Heckinger (AMV)

6th Boys Discus Ambulatory – Kincey Wrede (AMV)

7th Boys 4A 4 X 400 Meter Relay – Auburn Riverside

7th Boys Shot Put Ambulatory – Kincey Wrede (AMV)

8th Boys 3A Javelin – Ka’Maaron Balles (AMV.)

Enumclaw

3rd Boys 400 Meter Dash – Cole Olson (Enum.)

7th Mixed 100 Meter Dash Unified – Jake Roth (ENUM)

8th Mixed 100 Meter Dash Unified – Andon Murphy (ENUM)

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