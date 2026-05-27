Regional state tennis and golf placers

With the conclusion of the state golf and tennis tournaments, here are some notable athletes who snagged podium positions.

4A: Kentridge doubles duo finishes fourth at state tournament

Juniors Minh Nguyen and Grace Tram worked their way through the state tournament bracket over May 22-23 at Kamiakin High School and The Pacific Campus in Kennewick. The doubles duo began their run against NPSL rivals Reese Stober and Sofia Cummings of Kennedy Catholic. Tram and Nguyen won in a third set tiebreaker, 6-3, 6-7, 6-0 in round one.

The Charger pair were sent to the consolation match after a straight set defeat to Hoppe and Wang from Mead in the quarterfinals. Tram and Nguyen punched their ticket to a placing match with a win over the Box sisters from Glacier Peak.

In their final match of the season, the Kentridge doubles unit took on Confield and Terpening of Olympia. Tram and Nguyen won in straight sets to take fourth place, 6-1, 6-4.

Auburn Riverside’s lone representative Evalyn Kim placed seventh in the single tournament. She didn’t drop a game against Kumi Jayasinghe in the first round, but ran into trouble in the second round against the would-be state champ Mia Yoon of Newport.

Kim went on to beat Lexi Mattox in straight sets from Mead before falling in the 4th/7th match to Kate Berg of Kamiakin.

3A: Thomas Jefferson doubles partnership takes fifth

Thomas Jefferson doubles duo of Callie Moore and Avery Buchan battled all the way back after losing their first round match at the 3A doubles state tournament on May 22-23 at the Vancouver Tennis Center.

It was a tough first round pairing for Buchan and Moore, but they took the eventual state champs in Mia Kinney and Jayne Tintle from Mercer Island. In their opening round battle, Buchan and Moore lost in three sets. The Raiders lost the first set 7-6, won the second 6-2, and eventually fell 6-4 in the third.

In the consolation bracket, Moore and Buchan went on a tear. En route to their fifth place finish, the Raider combo didn’t drop a set.

A straight set win over Nelsen and Nelsen of Kelso led to another straight set win over Vanwert and Morris of Mount Spokane. Buchan and Moore were pivotal to Thomas Jefferson winning a league title this season and showed that class in a complete match against Hermiston’s Aspyn Inners and Catherine Doherty.

Golf

Kentwood junior Avery Peterson finished third at the 2025-26 WIAA state golf 4A tournament on May 19-20.

Peterson was locked in a battle after the first day with five other golfers who all shot a 72 through round one. But freshman Ira Upadhyay of Issaquah found separation and shot a 68 in round two to win the state crown.

Peterson’s identical score on the final day was enough to put her in third place for the second straight season.