Kent Police arrest man in fatal stabbing at apartment complex

Kent Police arrested a 46-year-old Kent man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 26-year-old Kent man late Thursday night, June 4 in front of building B at the Grandview Apartments, 3900 Veterans Drive.

Officers responded just before midnight to reports of a stabbing, according to a June 5 Kent Police news release. Officers found a man on the ground with no pulse. Officers and medics provided lifesaving medical aid but the man did not survive.

Witnesses said the man who reportedly stabbed the other man was still inside the residence, according to police. Officers located the man and took him into custody without further incident.

The two men knew each other and the 26-year-old man was known by apartment residents, according to police.

The apartment complex sits on the West Hill, just east of Military Road South and Interstate 5.

The stabbing marks the third homicide in last 11 days in Kent.

• Nyeruon Deng Biel, 16, was fatally shot early in the morning June 3 during an incident that Kent Police initially referred to as a suspicious death of a female. She died of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to a June 4 report by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled the death a homicide. The medical examiner reported Biel was found in a parking lot.

Multiple officers responded at about 4:20 a.m. to a 911 call of shots fired in the 400 block of Alder Lane, according to a Kent Police news release. The location is just east of Central Avenue South and west of the Green River in the far south end of town. A couple of apartment complexes sit along Alder Lane.

Police have not made an arrest in the killing.

• Marcus James Pressley, 25, was fatally shot May 24 at the Chandlers Bay Apartments in the 8700 block of South 235th Place. Officers found Pressley in the parking lot. He died at the scene.

Pressley died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a May 28 King County Medical Examiner’s Office report, which ruled the death a homicide.

Police have not made an arrest in the shooting.