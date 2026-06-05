Kent School District names new Inclusive Education director

Dana Stiner in 2023 at Pine Tree Elementary when she was named the state’s Elementary School Principal of the Year. She will be the Kent School District’s Inclusive Education executive director. COURTESY FILE PHOTO, Kent School District

Dana Stiner, principal at Pine Tree Elementary School in Kent, will be the new Inclusive Education executive director in the Kent School District.

Stiner’s appointment was one of several changes in district leadership announced in a June 4 email to staff by Superintendent Israel Vela. Stiner starts her new job July 1.

Finishing up her ninth year as Pine Tree Elementary principal, Stiner was named Washington state Elementary Principal of the Year in 2023 by the Association of Washington School Principals. Vela said Stiner joined the district in 2015 as assistant principal at East Hill Elementary and was appointed principal of Pine Tree Elementary in 2017. Prior to joining Kent, she worked in the Renton School District and served as an elementary assistant principal in Arizona.

Vela did not mention any details about Sarah Larson, the current Inclusive Education director. Prior to coming to Kent two years ago, Larson was supervisor of Special Education in the Clover Park School District in Lakewood, near Tacoma.

Vela, however, announced that Christie Nelson, the Inclusive Education assistant director, will resign June 30. Prior to being appointed to her current role in 2024, Nelson worked as a special education teacher, a special education specialist, program specialist and a special education supervisor.

Under Inclusive Education, more than 3,500 children and young adults receive special education services in the Kent School District, according to its website. Once a child or young adult is identified as eligible for special education services, the school district provides a free and appropriate public education emphasizing special education and related services designed to meet the student’s unique needs.

Principal Barringer resigns

Stephanie Barringer, principal at Meridian Elementary School, will resign June 30, Vela said. Prior to beginning her current role in 2018, Barringer worked as an elementary principal in both the Federal Way and Bethel school districts beginning in 2014. Earlier in her career, she held several leadership roles with Federal Way Public Schools, including principal designee, instructional coach and Guided Language Acquisition Design (GLAD) district coordinator and coach.

Barringer is the wife of Kent School District Deputy Superintendent Wade Barringer, a recent finalist for the superintendent job in the Enumclaw School District that went to the other finalist.

“Please join me in wishing Stephanie and Christie well in their future endeavors, and congratulating Dr. Stiner on her new role,” Vela said in the email.