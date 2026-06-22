Kent’s Fourth of July Splash celebration: Fireworks, music, food

Brian James will perform at 8 p.m. during the Fourth of July Splash. COURTESY PHOTO, Brian James

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The city of Kent’s annual Fourth of July Splash will run from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 4 at Lake Meridian Park. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary at the city of Kent’s annual Fourth of July Splash at Lake Meridian Park, 14800 SE 272nd St.

Live music and food trucks will be featured from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 4 during the free event followed by a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Park gates open at 3 p.m. Free shuttle service also begins at 3 p.m. from nearby parking lots. ADA parking only at Lake Meridian Park. All gates lock at midnight.

Here’s the details:

Splash Stage schedule

• Boot Boogie Babes (5:30 to 6 p.m.)

America’s Favorite Line Dance Team provides a safe space for women of all ages, sizes, and backgrounds to grow through their love of dance. The Boot Boogie Babes are owned and operated by former Seattle country radio personality DeAnna Lee.

• Mara & The Charm (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.)

This Seattle-based band is made up of five veteran musicians and the big voice of Mara Baker. They have a large repertoire — including hits of the ’90s, Yacht Rock, one hit wonders and high energy dance songs.

• Brian James Was Here (8 to 9:30 p.m.)

Soulful/country music fronted by Seattle-based Brian James’ larger-than-life personality, witty commentary and energy. The band’s showmanship and modern sound appeal to diverse audiences of all ages with tastes in music from multiple genres and eras.

Food trucks

• Kettle Beach Concessions: Grab some kettle corn.

• Swagg-n-Wagon and Wings and Things: Fried chicken and more.

• Mocha Motion: Coffee and other drinks.

• Pizza Maniac PNW: Wood-fired pizza.

• Gonzo Panini: Italian-inspired grill-pressed sandwiches.

Shuttle buses

Shuttle buses run approximately every 20 minutes from each parking area to Lake Meridian. Shuttles will start at 3 p.m. and run until after the fireworks display. All parking location gates will lock at midnight. No load/unload available at Lake Meridian.

Parking at Lake Meridian is by permit only. Only valid state issued disabled parking plaques and permits issued by the Fourth of July Splash will be allowed. Neighborhood parking is not advised as illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed or towed.

Parking for shuttle buses will be available at :

• Kent Fire Station 75, 15635 SE 272nd St., Kent.

• Kentwood High School, 25800 164th Ave. SE, Covington.