Kent-based Puget Sound Fire to host town hall about wildfires

Residents in Covington, Maple Valley and parts of Kent need to be prepared for the possibility of fast-moving wildfires threatening their homes this summer, especially with hotter and dryer conditions predicted.

That’s why Kent-based Puget Sound Fire will host a Wildland Urban Interface Town Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at Lake Wilderness Lodge, 22500 SE 248th St., in Maple Valley.

What is a Wildland Urban Interface?

“It is an area where homes and other structures meet or intermingle with wildland vegetation that is at a higher risk of wildfires and the potential for fire to spread rapidly,” according to Puget Sound Fire.

Topics to be covered are:

• Wildfire risk assessment

• Mitigation strategies

• Community preparedness

• Local regulations

It’s an opportunity to learn about the specific wildfire risks in the area and what can be done to protect yourself and your property, according to Puget Sound Fire. Residents also will have a chance to get their questions answered by local experts.

“There are areas in Kent, Covington, Maple Valley, King County Fire Districts 37 and 43 that are potential problems,” Puget Sound Fire spokesperson Pat Pawlak said in a July 6 email. “We also respond to brush fires along the freeways that are problematic due to traffic and the size of the fires.”

Pawlak said residents will learn how to lower their risk of a devastating fire event; how wildfires grow; how ember cast plays a part in fire growth; what a red flag warning is and why they are dangerous; and why east winds are so dangerous.

“We will also share what our training and capabilities are, review wildfire preparedness information, how the emergency notification system works, information on Ready, Set, Go, and how residents can protect their homes, using the zero to 5 foot, 5 foot to 30 foot and 30 foot to 100 foot zones,” Pawlak said.

Hot summer ahead

Weather predictions show fire danger could be high this summer.

“The National Weather Service has said that this summer will be hotter and dryer than in the past,” Pawlak said. “Due to this, we are expecting a higher number of brush fire incidents. We are also anticipating that the brush fires may be larger given the prediction of hotter and dryer conditions. We also anticipate that the brush fire season will be prolonged.”

Puget Sound Fire covers more than 120 square miles of property, protecting a population of more than 260,000 residents. The agency serves the cities of Covington, Kent, Maple Valley, SeaTac and Tukwila, as well as unincorporated areas of King County Fire District 37 and King County Fire District 43, which are outside of Covington and Maple Valley.

Puget Sound Fire responded to 349 brush-related fires in 2025, up from the 241 calls in 2024, but lower than the 374 calls in 2023, Pawlak said.

Fighting brush fires

With the increased threat of wildfires over the recent years, Puget Sound Fire has increased its capabilities to fight brush fires.

“Over 70 firefighters have received their Red Card certification,” Pawlak said. “The Incident Qualification Card, commonly called a Red Card, is an accepted interagency certification that a person is qualified to do the required job when arriving on a wildland fire.”

The agency also has purchased two Type 3 fire engines, which carry 500 gallons of water and are four-wheel drive.

“Which makes them more versatile than a standard fire engine at a brush fire, and have Pump and Roll capabilities, which means that firefighters can flow water while the engine is driving slowly,” Pawlak said.

Puget Sound Fire also have three Type 5 brush trucks. They carry 400 gallons of water, are four-wheel drive, have Pump and Roll capabilities, forward and rear-facing cameras and is equipped with an infrared camera to help locate hotspots.

“These engines are able to get the firefighters closer to the fire, reducing the need to manually perform progressive hose lays,” Pawlak said.