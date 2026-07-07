Kent Cornucopia Days festival runs July 10-12

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It’s that time of summer again for the annual Kent Cornucopia Days on Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12.

The festival, presented by the Kent Lions, offers a huge street fair, a food court, a parade, a two-day car show and much more. The theme this year is Celebrating Our Nation’s 250th Birthday.

The street fair will feature vendors with everything from handmade jewelry and yard art to homemade sauces and 12th-man themed accessories. Town Square Plaza will feature a variety of entertainment acts near the Kids Zone. Downtown streets are closed off for the free event.

The annual Cornucopia Days 5K Fun Run and Walk is Saturday morning, July 11 at Three Friends Fishing Hole. Race day registration is at 7:30 a.m.

The Grand Parade is at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 12. Marching bands, drill teams, Seafair Pirates and others will go along Fourth Avenue starting at Saar Street and turning west from Fourth Avenue to Ramsay Way.

“We are thrilled to welcome you back for the 53rd annual Kent Cornucopia Days, one of our community’s most cherished traditions,” Mayor Dana Ralph said. “This festival brings neighbors, families and friends together to celebrate everything that makes Kent such a vibrant place to live.”

Schedule

• Friday, July 10

Street fair: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Food court: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kids zone: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Entertainment stage: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, July 11

Street fair: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Food court: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kids zone: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Entertainment stage: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Car show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sunday, July 12

Street fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Food court: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids zone: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Entertainment stage: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Parade: 1 p.m.

Car show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.