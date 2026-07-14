Kent’s UTOPIA Washington receives $525K Allen Family grant

Kent-based United Territories of Pacific Islanders Alliance Washington (UTOPIA Washington) has received a $525,000 grant from Allen Family Philanthropies to help grow its year-round cultural and interdisciplinary arts programs in King County.

The organization was one of 10 organizations statewide to receive funding from the Allen group as part of an effort to increase access to creative youth development programs in Washington state. The $5 million total funding signifies the state’s largest, single-investment into community-led, out-of-school-time Creative Youth Development for youth (ages 13 to 26), according to a June 30 press release from Allen Family Philanthropies..

UTOPIA Washington’s funded project will focus on delivering programs rooted in Pacific Islander heritage, incorporating cultural mentorship, performance and experiential learning to strengthen civic engagement and serve 100 Queer and Trans Pacific Islander (QTPI), BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ youth annually across King, Pierce and Thurston counties.

“Every investment in UTOPIA Washington’s Youth Services is an investment in a young person’s future; creating opportunities for leadership, cultural connection, personal growth, and a stronger, more resilient community for generations to come,” said Taimane Tuia’ana, UTOPIA Youth Services director.

Founded in 1988 by Jody Allen and the late Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, Allen Family Philanthropies (formerly known as the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation) invests in communities across the Pacific Northwest and beyond to strengthen arts and culture, empower the next generation of changemakers, and support a global network of partners working to advance biodiversity and human well-being.

Participants and alumni of creative youth development programs show significantly higher rates of civic participation, self-expression, and youth leadership – making it an approach with lasting individual and greater-community benefits.

“The benefits of fully engaging youth as creators – supporting their perspective taking, agency, and connection – extend well beyond the classroom,” said Anh Nguyen, director of arts, youth, and community for Allen Family Philanthropies. “CYD (creative youth development) programs are helping youth take an active role in their communities and in service of something bigger than themselves. The 10 Washington-based organizations the foundation is supporting truly embody that. We are honored to partner with these organizations over the next three years.”

The funded programs were awarded following a request for proposal (RFP) process, which was the foundation’s first RFP in arts and culture. The RFP was developed to reach a greater spectrum of organizations and approaches in Washington state, and supported organizations in 11 counties.

Proposals were reviewed by an external panel of creative youth development experts, whose experience includes working directly with young people as teaching artists, running organizations that serve artists, youth, and communities, and leading research in the field.