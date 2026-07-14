Kent Cornucopia Days excels with celebration of culture

People check out the many vendor displays during Kent Cornucopia Days July 10-12. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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Town Square Plaza attracts kids with its water feature during Kent Cornucopia Days. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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A drill team during The Grand Parade on Sunday, July 12. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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You never know who might show up during Kent Cornucopia Days. Danny Vernon performs his Illusion of Elvis show July 10. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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Food booths are always a big part of Kent Cornucopia Days. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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Food, vendors, live entertainment, a car show and the Grand Parade made Kent Cornucopia Days a hit once again during the July 10-12 weekend.

“First celebrated in 1938, Cornucopia Days has grown into a cherished Kent tradition, a celebration of our culture, community, and most importantly, the people,” according to a city of Kent Facebook post.

Downtown streets were filled with smiles, great food, fun vendors and fabulous performances, according to a city report. Hundreds of vendors and exhibitors lined the streets, which are closed off downtown for the three-day festival. Vendors displayed everything from handmade jewelry and yard art to homemade sauces and 12th-man themed accessories.

Kent Cornucopia Days is South King County’s largest and longest-running family festival, presented by the Kent Lions for free. The festival theme this year was Celebrating Our Nation’s 250th Birthday.

Dick’s Drive-In sponsored a Classic Car Show on July 11-12. The annual Cornucopia Days 5K Fun Run and Walk was July 11 at Three Friends Fishing Hole.

The Grand Parade took over Fourth Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Marching bands, drill teams, Seafair Pirates and others participated in the parade.

It also was excellent summer conditions during the festival. High temperatures reached the mid-70s and overnight lows were in the upper 50s. Skies were partly cloudy and mostly dry, with a good dose of sunshine.