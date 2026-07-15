HealthPoint to reopen former Kent Primary Care Clinic

HealthPoint and Valley Medical Center will open a new HealthPoint clinic this fall at the former Kent Primary Care Clinic, 24920 104th Ave. SE, on the East Hill.

The former Kent Primary Care Clinic on the East Hill operated by Valley Medical Center will reopen this fall as a HealthPoint clinic.

Valley Medical Center and HealthPoint, each based in Renton, announced the collaboration to expand access to essential health care services in Kent with the opening of a new clinic at 24920 104th Ave. SE, according to a July 13 media release.

The clinic is scheduled to open in early fall and will provide urgently needed integrated primary care, pregnancy and reproductive care and behavioral health. Pharmacy and dental services are expected to be available in 2027.

“Kent Primary Care has been closed since June 2025 as a result of numerous reductions and consolidations across Valley’s hospital and clinic network last year to help preserve viability,” said HealthPoint spokesperson Susan Ward in a July 14 email. “Valley has owned the property for more than 30 years, and HealthPoint is leasing it with both organizations recognizing the tremendous need in the Kent East Hill community.”

HealthPoint, which has about 20 locations in King County, is a federally designated health center created specifically to expand access to primary care and supportive services. It is known as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), a community-based clinic that receives federal funding to provide comprehensive care to underserved areas and populations. The clinic will treat all patients, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.

“FQHCs have specialized funding that supports the cost of comprehensive primary care for those covered by Medicare and Medicaid,” Ward said when asked about how HealthPoint can afford to open a clinic that Valley Medical closed down. “Because of this, HealthPoint is able to provide a deeper breadth of integrative and wraparound services including primary care, pregnancy and reproductive care, social services, and behavioral health, with pharmacy and dental services expected to be available in 2027.”

Ward said this expansion reflects HealthPoint’s ongoing commitment to meeting its communities where they are and continuing to improve access to care.

“By growing thoughtfully and working alongside trusted partners like Valley Medical Center, HealthPoint is able to bring more integrated care to the people who need it most,” Ward said.

Kent Primary Care Clinic was one of several clinics closed in 2025 by Valley Medical due to funding issues.

Community needs assessments by both organizations, as well as public health data, consistently identify Kent as one of the areas with the greatest unmet primary care need in King County.

“For many years, HealthPoint has seen growing demand for primary care services in Kent, particularly in the East Hill community, where the need for accessible, integrated care continues to outpace available capacity,” HealthPoint CEO Lisa Yohalem said. “Valley’s offer for us to take over this site is the kind of responsive, community-centered collaboration we need to improve health outcomes across our region. We’re excited to build and grow this partnership together to improve access and provide tools that help HealthPoint’s and Valley’s teams improve continuity of care and health outcomes for the people we serve.”

Jeannine Erickson Grinnell, Valley Medical Center & Clinics CEO, said HealthPoint has been a longtime partner.

“HealthPoint and Valley have been trusted partners serving the Kent community for decades, and we share a deep commitment to community-centered care,” Erickson Grinnell said. “We look forward to furthering our mutual mission of improving the health of the communities we serve by expanding health care access in Kent, within the heart of our hospital district.”

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph is pleased to see the clinic reopen.

“Access to quality health care is essential to a strong community,” Ralph said. “Every family in Kent deserves the opportunity to receive the care they need close to home, and expanding access to these services is an important investment in the health and well-being of our residents. I’m excited to see more health care options available in our community and the positive difference they will make for the people who call Kent home.”

More information will be available soon about scheduling appointments, according to HealthPoint.

About HealthPoint

HealthPoint is a community-based, community-supported, and community-governed network of nonprofit health centers dedicated to providing expert, high-quality care to all who need it, regardless of circumstances, according to its website.

Founded in 1971, the nonprofit says that the quality of health care should not depend on how much money a person makes, what language they speak, or their health status.

For the past 55 years, HealthPoint says it has continually reinvested in new facilities, expanded services, and recruited expert providers to enhance quality of care. It has 20 locations, including two in Kent, serving over 100,000 patients.

HealthCare says the results of its clinics leads to healthier people, lower costs, fewer visits to the emergency room, lower rates of hospitalization and ultimately, a healthier community.

Visit healthpointchc.org for more information.

About Valley Medical

Founded in 1947, Valley Medical Center & Clinics (VMCC) is the oldest and largest public hospital district in Washington state and the largest nonprofit healthcare provider in South King County.

Valley serves more than 600,000 residents through a comprehensive network of more than 50 primary, urgent and specialty care clinics across South King County, and a 341-bed acute care hospital in Renton. As a Level III Trauma Center, Valley provides advanced emergency, medical, surgical, and specialty care, including cancer treatment, heart and vascular services, neurosciences, orthopedics, stroke and spine care, childbirth and neonatal services, and critical care.

Learn more at valleymed.org.