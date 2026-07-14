Fundraiser started for family of race car driver killed in Kent

Glenn Woloski in his 1979 Van Diemen RF79 at Pacific Raceways in 2025. Woloski died in a crash in the car at the Kent track on Sunday, July 5. COURTESY PHOTO, David G. Schultz

A GoFundMe account is posted for the family of Glenn Woloski, a British Columbia driver killed in a collision at Pacific Raceways in Kent.

Woloski, 62, died of multiple blunt force injuries in a July 5 crash, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled the death an accident. Woloski, of Garibaldi Highlands, British Columbia, according to the Pacific Raceways race lineup, participated in the Group 9: Formula Ford/Club Ford division. He raced a 1979 Van Diemen RF79.

During one of the races, one vehicle struck another vehicle that was occupied by a driver, according to King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

“If you knew Glenn Woloski you are likely a better person for knowing him,” according to a GoFundMe post by Mike Nau, of Maple Valley. “If you did not know him, you missed out on knowing one of the greatest humans on the planet.”

Nau said that Woloski was a fixture in the Formula Ford world with his Van Diemen and his white van pulling his trailer to as many racing events as possible. Yuko (his wife) shared that he missed her birthday on numerous occasions as well as their anniversary because there was a race that weekend. That just shows how committed both he and Yuko were to racing Formula Ford.

“Glenn was passionate about racing in his race car,” according to the GoFundMe post. “And he was good at it. He did his own maintenance. He traveled to races all up and down the West coast. He raced with multiple groups and made friends in every paddock he went to. He brightened every track he went to often with Yuko by his side. He was a joy to be with both on and off the track.”

Nau said he started the account to raise funds because the process, cost, and logistics of returning Woloski home across the border as well as the costs for his final resting place are formidable and something the family should not have to bear. As of July 14, $39,581 had been raised.

“If you knew Glenn, or if you love motorsports the way he did please send in a donation to help him get to that final pole position,” Nau said. “We all accept that there are risks to this sport we love, and when one of our own fall on the other side of those risks it is upon us to take care of him or her.”