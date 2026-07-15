Kent Library to close Aug. 30 for major renovations

A rendering of what the Kent Library will look like after renovations are done. COURTESY IMAGE, King County Library System

The Kent Library, 212 Second Ave. N., will close Aug. 30 for major renovations and is expected to reopen in the spring.

The remodel in Kent will cost an estimated $5.6 million, according to a July 15 King County Library System (KCLS) media release. It’s the start of a multiyear initiative by KCLS to refresh and modernize spaces across the system.

“KCLS buildings are central to everything we do as a system, shaping how we welcome people when they visit and how people learn and connect in our spaces,” said Heidi Daniel, KCLS executive director. “This project will not only enhance KCLS’ ability to better serve the diverse needs of our communities but is also a long-term investment in the community and how King County utilizes our locations as third places between work and home.”

The library’s final day of public service will be Saturday, Aug. 29. After closure, the book drop will no longer be available for returns.

During the closure, hold pickups will be automatically sent to Kent Panther Lake Library, 20500 108th Ave. SE, which will temporarily expand to seven-day-a-week service to accommodate the increase in visitors, according to KCLS. Library cardholders can also select a different preferred pickup location if they desire.

Library services such as Peer Kent and the Welcoming Center will be hosted at Woodmont Library, 26809 Pacific Highway S., in Des Moines, during the closure.

Kent Library, last remodeled in 2010, was selected as the first to undergo renovation as part of KCLS’ Reimagining Spaces initiative, a long-term effort to update libraries so they remain welcoming, accessible and reflective of community needs for years to come, according to the media release. The initiative reflects a growing global trend in library design.

According to KCLS, public libraries are increasingly recognized as essential community hubs that offer early learning and continuing education programs, resources, technology access, trustworthy information and assistance — all at no cost to users.

To lead the project, KCLS hired Johnston Architects, a Seattle-based architectural firm specializing in library design. The planning process included extensive engagement with KCLS and Kent Library staff, consultation with the City of Kent and community organizations, and a survey that gathered input from patrons, according to KCLS. Feedback from the community helped shape several aspects of the design, including a dedicated children’s area.

When the renovated library reopens, visitors will experience a completely transformed interior designed to be welcoming and flexible. New and improved spaces will support meeting, studying, reading, computer use and community gathering.

The design for Kent draws inspiration from the forest canopies of the Pacific Northwest, incorporating shades of green and tan, accent colors for carpeting and furniture, and natural wood elements that enhance acoustics while creating warmth and comfort, according to KCLS.

Additional features will include:

• An expanded children’s area

• An enhanced area for teens

• A dedicated sensory room

• Improved sight lines throughout the library

• Additional meeting pods

• Flexible spaces that can adapt to evolving community needs

Architects have developed a Northwest-inspired design language and color palettes for Kent and future library renovations throughout the system. Creating greater consistency across KCLS locations will help reduce purchasing, storage, repair and replacement costs while strengthening KCLS’ stewardship of taxpayer resources, according to the media release. KCLS has 50 branches.