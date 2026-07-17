Cajun & Creole Fest returns to downtown Kent Aug. 15

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Cajun & Creole Fest is from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 in downtown Kent. COURTESY FILE PHOTO, Kent Downtown Partnership

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The 5th annual Cajun & Creole Fest — a lively tribute to the vibrant culture, music and flavors of Louisiana — will be from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 in downtown Kent.

“This beloved celebration invites you to dive into the heart of Cajun & Creole traditions with mouthwatering food and drinks, infectious live music, and a joyful community atmosphere that’s sure to lift your spirits,” according to a Kent Downtown Partnership media release.

The free event is at Burlington Green Park, 201 E. Meeker St.

The soulful sounds of Louisiana will be delivered by Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, all the way from Louisiana; pre-show dance lessons with Zydeco LowDown; and America’s First Corp Band leading the spirited second line parade with a drill team following and with the crowd invited to join a cherished tradition in Cajun culture where participants dance and celebrate in the street.

Authentic Cajun cuisine will be offered from Altha’s Cajun Spices, food trucks and food stands, with everything from gumbo to po’ boys, barbecue and sweet treats ensuring a true taste of the Bayou and beyond.

A beer garden will feature 2 Towns Ciderhouse, of Corvallis, Oregon; Burien-based Logan Brewing, which has a Kent Taproom at 8611 S. 212th St.; and wine selections.

Attendees can also discover unique creations from local artists and makers, featuring everything from handmade candies to original artwork.

A designated kids area space will be featured where younger attendees can enjoy entertainment designed just for them.

For more information, and to RSVP for free tickets, visit https://www.downtownkentwa.com/event/cajun-creole-fest-2/.