Metro to offer South King County cities better bus service

A map of the bus route changes coming to South King County. COURTESY IMAGE, King County Metro

Swipe or click to see more

King County Metro is expanding bus service, including more connections with light rail in South King County. COURTESY PHOTO, King County Metro

Swipe or click to see more

South King County will see the largest service improvements in King County Metro’s Aug. 29 bus service expansion, with more frequent trips, expanded service hours, new weekend service and stronger connections to Link light rail and RapidRide.

That means better service in Kent, Auburn, Renton and Federal Way.

“This marks the single largest bus service investment in South King County in a generation,” King County Executive Girmay Zahilay said in an Aug. 3 news release. “These improvements mean shorter waits, stronger connections and more opportunities for people to get where they need to go whether that’s work, school, childcare or home. Better transit helps build stronger communities in King County.”

Metro adjusts bus schedules twice a year to respond to ridership demand, traffic conditions and the region’s expanding transit network, according to the news release. This fall’s service change was shaped by public feedback and redesigns that reduce duplication with light rail while improving connections where riders need them most.

“Across King County, Metro bus routes connect communities to dozens of light rail stations, extending the reach of public transportation farther than ever before,” Metro General Manager Michelle Allison said. “When buses link up with light rail, it doesn’t just make trips easier—it helps connect people. Strong transit connections bring neighborhoods closer, make everyday travel simpler, and give everyone a clear path to reach the places they want to go.”

King County Councilmember Steffanie Fain, whose District 5 includes portions of Kent and Renton, looks forward to the changes.

“Expanding transit access is essential to improving mobility in South King County,” Fain said. “These changes will provide more frequent service and strengthen connections to Link light rail, giving more residents reliable travel options. I’ll continue working to improve our transit network across District 5, especially east-west connections.”

Highlights include:

• New Route 164 will provide frequent service between Des Moines, Kent and Auburn, replacing some of the deleted Route 165.

• New Route 166 will provide peak-frequent service between Burien and Kent Des Moines Station, replacing some of the deleted Route 165.

• New Route 902 will replace DART Route 901 and a DART service in Federal Way.

• Route 121 will return to operation with new AM and PM peak trips.

• RapidRide A Line will increase overnight frequency to every 30 minutes.

• Route 156 will have added trips to increase frequency and run earlier on weekends.

• Route 168 will have added weekday peak-service trips to provide 15-minute service.

• Route 181 will have extended hours to midnight and increase weekday frequency.

• Route 182 will expand and improve weekday and weekend service and connect with Route 187.

• Route 183 will extend Saturday hours and add Sunday service.

• Route 187 will have earlier and later trips, more trips, and provide two-way service on Hoyt Road Southwest.

• Route 631 will have new weekend service.

• Route 903 will increase span and frequency and connect with Route 902.

Metro Flex expanding

Metro also will pilot Metro Flex service in Auburn and Federal Way, providing on-demand rides that connect people with neighborhoods, transit hubs and other local destinations.

Using the Metro Flex app, riders can book rides on accessible minivans, including wheelchair accessible vehicles and vans with bike racks, for the same fare as a Metro bus ride.

Riders can download the app in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or call 206-258-7739 to book a ride when service launches on Monday, Aug. 31.

Have questions?

Riders can learn more about the upcoming service changes during Metro’s online information session for South King County at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. Register online. Spanish interpretation will be available.

Metro staff will answer questions and provide additional details about the changes.