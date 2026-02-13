Kent-based Stoke Space receives another $350M in funding

Company plans to launch its first reusable rocket later this year

Funding keeps rolling in for Kent-based Stoke Space Technologies as the rocket company develops fully and rapidly reusable medium-lift launch vehicles.

Stoke Space announced in a Feb. 10 press release that it has added another $350 million to its previous Series D financing, bringing the total amount raised in the round to $860 million.

The round was initially announced in October 2025 at $510 million. That funding focused on completing activation of Launch Complex 14 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, and expanding production capacity for the Nova launch vehicle, according to the press release. Stoke will use the additional capital to accelerate future elements of its product roadmap.

“We’re extremely grateful for our investors’ continued support,” said Stoke co-founder and CEO Andy Lapsa, whose company’s first rocket launch is expected later this year. “We’re executing with urgency to bring Nova to market and deliver for our customers. It’s a special vehicle, and there’s more in the pipeline — we look forward to sharing those developments as they mature.”

The terms of the round were not disclosed, according to the company. With the extension, Stoke has now raised $1.34 billion.

Series D funding is a late-stage funding round, following Seed, Series A, B, and C, where a mature company that has proven its business model and achieved substantial growth raises capital from growth equity or late-stage venture investors to achieve significant goals like large-scale market expansion.

Stoke is scaling the space economy by providing lower-cost, on-demand transport to, through and from space, according to the company. It’s developing the fully and rapidly reusable Nova rocket designed to operate with aircraft-like frequency.

Stoke’s technology development has been funded by the U.S. Space Force, Defense Innovation Unit (part of federal Department of Defense), NASA, the National Science Foundation and other government and private partners.

Stoke Space opened in Kent in 2019 with co-founders Lapsa and Tom Feldman, each former Kent-based Blue Origin employees.