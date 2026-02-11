Medical examiner identifies man fatally stabbed in Kent

The man fatally stabbed Feb. 7 at an apartment on the West Hill in Kent has been identified.

Edivier Jesus Duran Leal, 27, died from a stab wound of chest, according to the Feb. 10 report by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled the manner of death as homicide.

A 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning, Feb. 7 on the West Hill in Kent at an apartment complex in the 25700 block of 27th Place S., just east of Pacific Highway South.

Officers were dispatched at about 12:34 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 25700 block of 27th Place South in response to a 911 call about an unwanted subject, according to a Feb. 7 Kent Police news release.

An officer arrived within a few minutes and discovered Leal in the parking lot bleeding heavily and conscious, but unable to speak, according to police. The officer began lifesaving efforts and called for medical aid. The officer discovered a significant wound to the Leal’s torso, consistent with a stab wound.

The officer placed a chest seal on Leal to stop the bleeding, according to police. Medics arrived and transported the man to a local hospital, but he died during surgery.

Officers and detectives interviewed multiple people in the complex, according to police. The initial information gathered indicated it was an isolated incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the suspect, call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. If you know the identity or location of the suspect, call 911.

This marks the second homicide of 2026 in Kent.

Damonte James, 33, died of multiple stab wounds, according to the Jan. 27 report released by the medical examiner, which ruled the death as homicide. The report did not list a date of death. The stabbing occurred near Willis Street and 74th Avenue South on the south leg of the Interurban Trail, according to the medical examiner’s report.

James was found Jan. 25 in the brush in the 25400 block of 74th Avenue South, according to Kent Police.

Officers were dispatched at about 11:52 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, in response to a 911 call about a deceased person in the brush, according to a Jan. 26 Kent Police news release.





