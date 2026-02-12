Photo by the CDC.

Photo by the CDC.

Measles in Washington state: What you need to know

At least 23 cases reported so far in 2026.

Red and watery eyes, a stubborn cough, tiny white spots inside the mouth, and a worrisome red rash that has spread from head to toe, sometimes accompanied by a high fever that can spike to more than 104 degrees.

All of it started seven to 14 days earlier, the patient tells his doctor, and things have only gotten worse since.

Those are the first symptoms of measles, now on the rise throughout the world and here at home.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has reported a rise in measles cases in the state, with a fifth case confirmed recently. This increase, the DOH notes on its website, is part of a broader, nationwide outbreak with more than than 800 confirmed cases across 24 states.

Measles are not to be taken lightly.

According to the Public Health – Seattle & King County, the disease is serious and highly contagious, and can lead to severe health problems, including pneumonia, permanent brain damage, even immune amnesia, the latter meaning if you get the virus, it can cause your body’s immune system to forget how to fight off diseases it has fought before.

The DOH emphasizes that nearly 90% of unprotected individuals exposed to the virus will become infected. Vaccination is crucial to prevent the spread of the disease and protect vulnerable populations, including infants who are too young to be vaccinated, according to the health department. In rare cases, measles can be deadly.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself against measles.

As of Feb. 11, here are some of the latest 2026 stats for Washington state as reported by the Department of Health:

• Total cases in Washington state: 23.

• Number of cases with an unvaccinated status: 21

• Percentage of measles cases linked to a Washington outbreak: 11 (an outbreak is declared when three or more cases are related).

• Cases not linked to a Washingt0n outbreak: 3.

• Cases confirmed, under investigation: 9.

• Hospitalizations and deaths: 0.

• Cases by age: under 5 years, 4 cases; ages 5-17 years, 14 cases; ages 18 years and older, 5.

The measles virus travels through the air. A sick person can spread measles by coughing, sneezing, breathing, or talking. People can get measles when they breathe air with the measles virus, or if they get the virus on their hands and touch their face. Measles can stay in the air for up to two hours, so people can get measles even after a sick person has left the area.

According to the DOH, the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine offers the strongest protection. Children normally get the MMR vaccine at ages 1 to 4. People who weren’t vaccinated as child can get the MMR vaccine as an adult. Getting the vaccine is safer than getting sick with measles, and it protects one’s family and community, according to the DOH.

According to the DOH, people who get measles in the United States are unvaccinated. When infected people come into contact with a population that includes unvaccinated people or those with weakened immune systems, the virus can spread. In addition to MMR, measles-containing vaccines include MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella), and others.


Talk to us

Please share your story tips by emailing editor@kentreporter.com.

To share your opinion for publication, submit a letter through our website https://www.kentreporter.com/submit-letter/. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. (We’ll only publish your name and hometown.) Please keep letters to 300 words or less.

Previous
Ex-Kent-based Thunderbirds star Theodore playing in Olympics for Canada

More in Northwest

Photo by the CDC.
Measles in Washington state: What you need to know

At least 23 cases reported so far in 2026.

Public commentor Lana Bostic speaks in support of Councilmember Martin Moore remaining the council president and in support of the student walkouts. Photo by Keelin Everly-Lang / the Mirror
Federal Way ousts Moore as City Council president

Fellow members claim multiple conflicts of interest; disliked social media post about student protests

Auburn Police Department vehicle. Courtesy Photo
Shooting in Auburn injures 3 women, one man

Incident occurred Feb. 9 in the 900 block of 26th Street Northeast.

A student holds a sign that reads “deportation disrupts education” during a student-led protest that began at Federal Way High School. Photo by Keelin Everly-Lang / the Mirror.
Federal Way students protest ICE in walkouts

Hundreds participate at Federal Way and Decatur high schools

t
Construction begins on future Renton Transit Center

Sound Transit breaks ground at South Grady Way and Rainier Avenue

Dave’s Hot Chicken held a ribbon cutting with Federal Way elected officials on Feb. 6. Courtesy photo/City of Federal Way
Dave’s Hot Chicken opens in Federal Way

Customers line up around the building to get meals at California-based chain

Stock photo
As pennies disappear, WA seeks solution that makes sense

When the federal government stopped making pennies, it left it up to… Continue reading

A homeless encampment along the Green River. FILE PHOTO
State bill would prohibit local bans on encampments in Washington

Would keep cities and counties from criminalizing camping on public property.

t
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Federal Way

Man reportedly attempts carjacking Friday morning, Feb. 6

The replica aircraft cabins allow flight attendants to practice dealing with emergency aircraft scenarios. Photo provided by Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines opens new training center in Renton

The 660,000-square-foot facility will host thousands of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines employees

File photo
Suspect arrested in Renton homicide

Feb. 3 shooting in 3700 block of NE Fourth Street

COURTESY PHOTO, Washington State Patrol
Extra DUI patrols set for Super Bowl weekend in King County

More police to be out Feb. 6-8