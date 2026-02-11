Shooting in Auburn injures 3 women, one man

There was a quadruple shooting in Auburn the evening of Feb. 9, with a suspect still not in custody.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) reported that at approximately 4:20 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 900 block of 26th Street Northeast, officers responded to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located three women with gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Additionally, officers located a fourth person, a man in his 20s, who was shot in the arm.

“Detectives are currently on scene and actively investigating the incident as they follow potential leads and look to identify anyone else who might be involved,” APD stated.

According to APD spokesperson Kolby Crossley, there was a male picked up by the Tukwila Police Department at the Westfield Southcenter Mall whom APD believes is not the suspect. Crossley said APD is investigating the other three women in the room to identify the suspect.

According to Crossley, the three initial alleged victims are still alive, but the severity of their injuries is unknown. Crossley said that the cause of the shooting is unknown as the case is still under investigation. However, he said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403.





