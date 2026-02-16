Man dies after house fire near Fairwood

A man reportedly died in a home that caught fire near the Fairwood neighborhood.

Puget Sound Fire, Renton Regional Fire Authority and King County Medic One responded to a residential fire in the 19700 block of 138th Avenue Southeast in the early morning of Feb. 13. When firefighters arrived, they were told that one person was still inside the home.

According to Puget Sound Fire, firefighters located the man and removed him from the home, but he died at the scene. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

“There was a fire and death. Both are under investigation. It is standard procedure for any fire and death for the sheriff’s office to respond and assist in the investigation,” King County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Earl Seratt said. “There is no information to share as to the cause of either at this time as it is so early in the investigation.”

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man and determine the cause and manner of death.