Two students arrested in Enumclaw after alleged assault at high school walkout

The event was largely peaceful until a “gonzo journalist” appeared to be struck by a student.

An Enumclaw High School walkout against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ended with the arrest of at least two students after an alleged assault.

Sound Publishing typically does not identify minors accused of a crime; charges have yet to be filed.

The walkout started at 11:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 13 as 100 to 150 students marched out of the school commons and walked down Semanski Street, Roosevelt Avenue, and finally Cole Street to end up at City Hall.

The vast majority of the event was peaceful and energetic, with the students shouting “No justice, no peace,” “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here,” and, perhaps most enthusiastically, “Fuck ICE.”

But that ended when a non-local individual who identified himself as a “gonzo journalist” proceeded to enter a crowd of students and stood on a concrete block, filming and talking to the group. The scene was chaotic, and as the students yelled at him, the man yelled back something like “President Trump is the greatest president.”

Eventually the man stepped down started to blow an emergency whistle. However, it did not appear he made any attempt to exit the group.

The man began getting closer to a student, who appeared to yell “Back the fuck up,” according to footage from the Enumclaw Courier-Herald newspaper, a sister publication of the Kent Reporter and part of Sound Publishing.

After a second, the student swung at the man, knocking off his glasses and making him drop his phone.

The man continued to stay with the group, repeating “You’re going to jail,” as the crowd began to enter the street.

Eventually the man began to walk away, but as students began to chase after him, he took off.

The Enumclaw Police Department quickly came to the scene and a few minutes later, the man requested the arrest of the student.

As word of the eventual arrest made its way through the crowd of students, now significantly smaller, the student attempted to run, but officers brought her to the ground and placed her in handcuffs in the middle of Porter Avenue.

As officers escorted her on foot to the local jail, they were followed by more students yelling; one student appeared to throw themselves down on the ground at the officers, and she was also taken to the jail.

Testimony was split, with students saying the man who was assaulted pushed the student first while the man maintained he did not make contact with the student and that his actions did not warrant the assault.







Photo by Ray Miller-Still

The man who was allegedly assaulted, pictured here on the right, was filming and interacting with students before the incident. Seconds before he was allegedly struck, he was surrounded by a group of yelling students; he began to blow an emergency whistle, but did not appear to attempt to leave the group. Photo by Ray Miller-Still

The walkout of 100 to 150 students was largely peaceful. Photo by Ray Miller-Still