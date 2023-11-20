Month-long celebration of holiday magic opens at Seattle Center Nov. 24

The Seattle Christmas Market is the perfect place to celebrate the magic of the holiday season. Seattle Christmas Market photo

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The Seattle Christmas Market is the perfect place to celebrate the magic of the holiday season. Seattle Christmas Market photo

Swipe or click to see more

Inspired by traditional German Christmas markets, the Seattle Christmas Market is a month-long holiday event at the Fisher Pavilion and South Fountain Lawn at Seattle Center. Seattle Christmas Market photo

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Your newest holiday tradition is here! Inspired by the centuries-old yuletide tradition of the German Christmas Markets, the Seattle Christmas Market will bring the joy of the season to Seattle Center for a month-long celebration.

Enjoy delicious European fare, authentic German beverages, family rides on the Nordstrom Very Merry Go Round, a romantic trip through Lovers Lane, Christmas shopping with friends at the 60+ vendor huts, and so much more!

“The Vancouver Christmas Market made its debut in 2010 and has become a beloved holiday tradition for Canadians,” says Malte Kluetz, CEO and Founder of Vancouver Christmas Market and Seattle Christmas Market. “We can’t wait to share the magic of the Christmas Market with the Seattle community.”

From Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, the Fisher Pavilion and South Fountain Lawn at Seattle Center will be transformed into a European-inspired outdoor Christmas village and community marketplace.

A true feast for the senses with festive decorations, daily live entertainment, sweet and savory treats, and beautifully handcrafted gifts, the Seattle Christmas Market is the perfect place to celebrate the magic of the holiday season.

Nestled in traditional wooden huts, vendors offer local and international artisan crafts and gifts. Indulge in traditional foods like Bratwurst, Schnitzel, pierogies, roasted nuts and Stollen. Stay warm while strolling through this yuletide wonderland with hot chocolate or Glühwein (hot mulled wine).

Revelers can create memories and “picture-perfect” moments under the 50-foot-tall, walk-through Christmas tree with over 50,000 twinkling lights, enjoy complimentary rides on the Christmas Carousel and wander through the Lover’s Lane light installation.

Delight in the sounds of local musicians performing traditional holiday music from the outdoor Flying Stage located on the four-level Christmas Pyramid or head indoors to the cozy ski chalet-inspired Alpen Haus for entertainment on a second stage.

Founded in 2023, the Seattle Christmas Market is a holiday event inspired by traditional German Christmas Markets. The month-long yuletide celebration takes place at the Fisher Pavilion and South Fountain Lawn at Seattle Center.

Local and international artisan crafts and gifts, traditional food and drink, interactive installations, entertainment, and seasonal decorations create the ultimate festive atmosphere to celebrate the magic of the season with friends and family.

Stay up to date on exciting event details, advanced ticketing, and all things Seattle Christmas Market by signing up for the newsletter at seattlechristmasmarket.com.