Lake Meridian beach in Kent closed due to high bacteria

The beach at Lake Meridian Park, 14800 SE 272nd St., in Kent, is closed Wednesday, June 17 due to high bacteria levels.

For people’s safety, Public Health – Seattle & King County recommends that you do not swim or play in the water until further notice because it could make you sick.

Other beaches closed in King County due to high bacteria include Gene Coulon Memorial Beach (Renton), Juanita Beach (Kirkland), Waverly Park Beach (Kirkland) and Matthews Beach (Seattle).

Recent water tests found high bacteria, which means there is poop in the water from people, pets, or wildlife, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County. Germs from poop in the water can cause problems such as rashes, diarrhea (watery poop), throwing up or feeling nauseous, stomachaches, headaches, or fever. It is also possible to get an infection in your eyes, ears, nose, throat, or skin. Children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems have a higher risk of getting sick.

For testing information and a list of other places to swim, visit KingCounty.gov/SwimBeach.