Cedar River asphalt plant near Renton will no longer be built

King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn (left) and Bob Baker of Save the Cedar River (right) stand in front of the lot that will no longer be the site of an asphalt plant near the Cedar River. Photo by Drew Dotson/Renton Reporter

Lakeside Industries has agreed to halt plans to build an asphalt plant on State Route 169 and the Cedar River, just east of Renton in unincorporated King County.

King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn and local community group Save the Cedar River made an agreement with Lakeside Industries to possibly construct a warehouse at 18825 Renton-Maple Valley Road instead of an asphalt plant, which was proposed for the site in 2017. Dunn said the agreement is “set” between county leadership, environmental leadership and Lakeside Industries.

“Given the alternatives, this is a far better use of the property, and a big win for the community,” said Dunn, who represents this area on the King County Council. “Rather than rock crushers, truck traffic, noise, dust and odors, this plan will provide benign warehouse space and avoid the impacts of an asphalt plant on the greater community.”

Save the Cedar River is a group formed in response to the proposed plant. The group has expressed concerns about potential leaks to the nearby Cedar River and wetlands, noise and light pollution, truck traffic and potential impacts on salmon.

“This brings an eight-year-long, hotly contested battle to a great conclusion for all parties involved. There will be no asphalt plant, Lakeside Industries can finally utilize their property, and King County can put this chapter to rest,” Bob Baker of Save the Cedar River said. “I could not be prouder of the Save the Cedar River organization and the long, hard hours that each member put in during this challenge. And to the citizens, HOAs, businesses big and small, that supported us, thank you.”

Lakeside Industries was issued a permit for the asphalt plant in April 2022. Save the Cedar River sued in Superior Court in May 2024, but lost the battle. Dunn also sponsored a moratorium to further consider the project in 2017. Dunn said it was a “real uphill battle” because public policy supports using the land for an existing zoning designation. He said the zoning allowing the plant was designated in 2008 for a landscaping company.

“Delay has always been the friend of neighborhoods out here. If we continue to delay the process and fight it every step of the way, through the environmental review process, through permitting, through implementation, ultimately it gives up more opportunities to try to get the company to the table,” Dunn said. “Lakeside has done a good job. They have a conscience. They are interested in the best interests of the community so they came to the table, they stayed at the table and they worked with us to come up with a resolution.”

Dunn said Lakeside Industries wanting his support and an agreement from Save the Cedar River not to sue brought the company to negotiate. Dunn said he thinks with the costs for the company rising, the company had to decide if the benefit of an asphalt plan was worth the challenges.

“We see this as a win-win for the community and Lakeside,” CEO of Lakeside Industries Mike Lee said. “Lakeside is a third-generation, family-owned, local company. We want to be good neighbors in the communities in which we operate, and finding a creative solution balancing Lakeside’s needs, our obligations to our employees, and the concerns of the community, is a success that took all parties working together.”

Lakeside Industries agreed to now re-engage with King County to permit a warehouse on the land. Save the Cedar River has agreed not to oppose the permit application. The proposed warehouse building will have commercial uses and is estimated to have “substantially lower” trip traffic than the asphalt plant. The new plan would also protect all the critical areas as required by County Code.

“I want to give credit to Mike Lee with Lakeside Industries for listening to the community and finding a solution that is a win-win for everyone,” Baker said. “And a huge thank you to Reagan Dunn who stood by my side throughout this and for brokering this fantastic deal.”

Dunn said they are still in negotiation with Lakeside Industries to connect a trail to the regional trails in the area on the property alongside a warehouse. Dunn said there is also the possibility the company sells the land back to the county in the future.

While the lot is in unincorporated King County, nearby, the Renton City Council has opposed the proposed plant and wrote a letter disagreeing with King County’s decision to permit the siting of the plant in 2023.

Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone said the agreement is an “ideal outcome.”

“Along with the Renton City Council, I deeply appreciate King County Councilmember Dunn’s advocacy on behalf of those of us within the Cedar River watershed. This is an important win for the Renton community and our environmental sustainability goals,” Pavone said. “I’m proud to have been able to work in tandem with Councilmember Dunn to secure a resolution that is beneficial to King County, the City of Renton, Lakeside Industries, and the multiple community advocacy groups engaged in this effort.”