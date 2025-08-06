Prep athletes to watch for during fall sports season

As the fall sports calendar gets closer to the Aug. 21 start date, here are some local prep athletes who will take the field and make an instant impact in South King County.

KENT

• Shannon Mclain, junior (Forward, Kentlake): As a first team all-league player last season, Mclain helped Kentlake’s soccer team to a 10-6-2 record last season. In her freshman year, she helped lead Kentlake to a state tournament, its first since 2010. Kentlake is getting close to its window, but the emergence of Decatur, Enumclaw and White River make the league that much tougher. But with fellow first teamer Camille Rigtrup, second teamer Lauren Tripp along with Mclain, the Falcons can make a run for an NPSL title and another berth in the state tournament.

• Diya Thomas, senior (Forward, Kentwood): Kentwood’s girls soccer team had a difficult time in the NPSL last season, with the addition of Auburn Riverside and Stadium the Conks found themselves on the outside looking in come playoff time. But someone who took that competition in stride was Diya Thomas. She was the lone representative on either all-league team as a junior making second team All-NPSL. Thomas was a constant threat to make runs to put pressure on her opponents’ backline. With the NPSL at the level it is at, Thomas can take a huge step for Kentwood this year and get them back in the postseason again.

• Ethan Heidel, senior (Offense/Defensive line, Kentwood): Last season, Ethan Heidel was the only first team offensive line player who was not a senior. He was one of three juniors to be named to an all-league football team at all last season on the offensive line. On top of that, he was also second team defensive line in a difficult league to play in. He had offensive player of the year in Antonie Lee to block for last year, but a running back room that was deep last year will rely on Heidel to part the seas once again. Under first year head coach Quincey Davison, an aggressive mindset in the trenches is surely going to benefit Heidel.

• Adonai Vee, junior (Linebacker, Kentwood): Apart from Antonie Lee, Adoni Vee made a name for himself in just his sophomore season. Across the 3A and 4A NPSL, he was the only sophomore to make a first team when the league football season came to a close. With Quincy Davidson taking over the program after being the former defensive coordinator, Vee is going to have a lot asked from him, especially after such a successful sophomore campaign. He packs a punch, and a punch will be needed for Kentwood if they are to be successful this season.

RENTON

• Addie Struer, junior (Striker, Liberty): When Struer took the soccer field and had the ball at her feet, the Liberty Patriots were always in a threatening position. The sophomore possessed incredible straight line speed and caused loads of problems for a stacked 3A KingCo Crown division that had three of the eight semifinal teams in the 3A and 4A classifications. Along with natural ability, Struer brings a different level of passion to the pitch. She can be the vocal leader that teams need to be successful. A second team All-KingCo forward, Struer is looking to create and capitalize on as many chances as she can.

• Skyla Yu, senior (Attacking Midfielder, Liberty): There aren’t many more gifted with the soccer ball at their feet at full speed than Skyla Yu. She can cut inside and outside, keeping possession the whole way through. Her defending is also there, as she can swipe the ball away and go on a counter instantaneously. Yu will be missing her midfield partner in Malia Suehiro this year, but Liberty had lots of underclassmen gain valuable experience last season. In a difficult league and difficult division, Yu will be tasked with weaving the Patriots through her senior campaign.

• Spencer Scappini, senior (Defensive Line, Hazen): In 2024, Spencer Scappini was all over the football field for the Hazen Highlanders. Scappini has made a name for himself over the last two seasons, being named as a first team center and first team defensive lineman, and was the 2024 KingCo lineman of the year. Scappini also announced via his personal social media on July 29 that he was committing to play football at Portland State University. Hazen went 6-3 last season, finishing behind red-hot Mercer Island (10-1), but with another strong year from Scappini, they can take a shot at the top spot.

• Tyson Glenn-Thomas, senior (Wide Receiver/ Defensive Back, Lindbergh): In regards to the best 2A athlete in the state, Tyson Glenn-Thomas is definitely in that conversation. He plays both sides of the ball on the gridiron and is an all-league baseball player in the spring. This fall, in his final campaign, not many will be more motivated than Glenn-Thomas. In a wide open 2A KingCo, Lindbergh will take a stab at making a run and Glenn-Thomas will be right smack dab in the middle of every part of it. His speed and athleticism are constantly on display and is a great watch anytime he takes the field for the Eagles.

AUBURN

• Lukas Whitehall-Gilkes, senior (Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, Auburn): It’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride for Auburn football the last couple of years, but Whitehall-Gilkes has developed into an incredible weapon in the offense that is run by Aaron Chantler. As the games have gone by, Chantler has used Whitehall-Gilkes all over the field, but last year he took an immense stride with the move up to 4A. Last season he was a first-team 4A NPSL wide receiver and defensive back, the only player in the league to be named first team at both positions. The 4A NPSL is going to test the Trojans again this season as they adapt to the higher division, but Whitehall-Gilkes’ talent will continue to turn heads regardless.

• Baylen Erdmann, senior (Quarterback, Auburn): From his sophomore year, Erdmann has had the reigns of the Aaron Chantler up-tempo offense. After a knee injury derailed his sophomore campaign, he came back stronger last season. Erdmann played himself to second team honors in the Trojans’ first season of 4A NPSL football. With weapons like Whitehall-Gilkes and hopefully Christian Titialli, the Trojans are looking to get to the playoffs this season.

• Sydney Winters, sophomore (Goalkeeper, Auburn Riverside): With Rory Murry graduating, soccer coach Paul Lewis knew there were some big shoes to fill between the posts for the Ravens. Moving up to 4A was a new challenge, and he turned to Winters, who was just a freshman, and she delivered. Winters recorded eight clean sheets in her first season, including a shutout in a win-or-go-home playoff game against Graham-Kapowsin. Heading into her second season with the Ravens, she has the potential to continue to dominate the 4A NPSL.

• Harper Curnutt, senior (Midfielder, Auburn Riverside): Harper Curnutt was given the captain’s arm band as just a sophomore two seasons ago, a trait that normally sits with seniors. But that showed the faith that Coach Lewis had in the junior midfielder. Curnutt helped feed Caitlyn Riggs and Natalie Fish all season, but with those two graduating, there is a new crop of attackers for the Ravens. 4A NPSL is an incredibly tough division as far as soccer goes. Curnutt was given first team All-NPSL honors her junior season along with being named first team in her sophomore and freshman year. But the now senior is poised to have a go this season and will make an impact for Auburn Riverside come opening night on Sept. 10 on the road at South Kitsap.

FEDERAL WAY

• Kaihea Tuifua, junior (Attacking Midfielder, Decatur): The reigning 3A MVP of the NPSL won Decatur its first league soccer title since 2003, and Tuifua had a record year. The sophomore was all over the field and scored 30 goals in the regular season for the Gators and led them to a number two seed in the district tournament. Tuifua will no doubt be circled by every single opposing coach this fall. With the ball attached to her foot on a string, Tuifua has some of the best dribbling skills in the state.

• Jordynn Koria, freshman (Defender, Thomas Jefferson): Thomas Jefferson High School’s girls soccer team will no doubt take a massive step forward this season with the addition of Koria on the pitch. The Raiders established a great young core last season with players like soon to be sophomore Athena Amor Katsaros and Isabella Corrales. With a full year of Head Coach Sydney Banyai, the Raiders will no doubt be a threat in the NPSL. Koria is a staunch defender and will be heading to Morocco for the U-17 World Cup to play for Samoa in October. But until she leaves, the Raiders will have a stalwart defender. Koria also can make positive runs up the field, so it will be interesting to see how Banyai uses her this season.

• Zamarie Tellez, senior (Wide Receiver/ Cornerback, Federal Way): Since coming onto the scene as a freshman, Tellez has been a focal point in the Federal Way High School football program. Tellez is listed at 5’11” and has top of the line speed that he uses on both sides of the ball. He will no doubt take on a leadership role with the Eagles as a four-year starter. Tellez committed over the summer to Eastern Washington to continue his football playing career. His versatility will be on display all season in the blue and white before heading east to play on the red turf.

• Jassoni Prum, senior (Defensive Back/ Decatur): Decatur’s historic 2024 football season will be remembered for a long time — after the team’s first league title and first state tournament, it looks like they have finally dug themselves out of the football cellar. Spencer Holloway and Nehemiah Washington are gone, with the torch now solely in the hands of Prum. Prum had a trio of game winning interceptions last season in wins over Skyview, Federal Way and Enumclaw. Over his career, Prum has become a weapon for Defensive Coordinator Evan Cook, an enforcer on the defensive side of the ball. For Decatur to continue to find success, Prum will play a vital role.