Kent-Meridian football looks to turn the corner in 2025

A year removed from a historic 2023 season, Kent-Meridian High School’s football team won just two games in 2024. But as head coach Randy Robbins heads into his third season, the Royals are looking to get back to their 2023 form.

Robbins is relying on senior leadership to carry this 2024 team, led by 2024 Kent Reporter Athlete of the Year Sam Doma under center. Doma is a quiet kid, but as a quarterback, it forces him to be vocal and puts him in a leadership role.

“He’s a good leader. He does things the right way so I am thankful for that. Quarterback is a tough position and he got tried last year. I am just reminded it takes a little bit to learn that position,” Robbins said.

Robbins has seen his development on and off the football field.

“He’s ready, he’s dialed. He did excellent all through last year training, working out and excelling in track. He’s just ready to face it,” Robbins continued.

Through two days of camp, Doma is seeing the effort he wants out of his group early.

“It’s been great, everybody is working hard. I think that has brought the team together more than ever before. It’s also not just when coaches are telling them to, they are doing it on their own. That is really great to see,” Doma said.

There was a lot of offseason work put in, and not only by players. Robbins was right there working out with his players.

“I like being with these guys. I like them. We don’t have a bunch of tough teammates right now. I am thankful to be with them at practice and just get them prepared,” Robbins said.

In terms of a seasonal outlook, there are no easy games on the Royals’ team schedule, especially getting off to a hot start against Auburn for the Taylor Trophy. This Kent-Meridian side will always been seen as underdogs and the players have come to accept that reality.

For Kamario Frazier Jr., he understands the perception of not just Kent-Meridian football, but athletics in general. His duty is to keep his teammates’ heads high and stand up in the face of adversity.

“I’m not going to say they have been used to losing, but they have lost before and get down and weary. But you’re supposed to keep fighting and your foot on the gas. I want to continue that morale that we can come back and keep going,” Frazier said.

It was a turbulent season for the Royals, who fell by 31 in week one against Auburn, but bounced back against Thomas Jefferson High School the following week. Emotionally, that took a toll on the Royals to go through a roller coaster ride that had more valleys than peaks.

“Last year there was a lot of emotions on the field. I think that really changed us as a team. This year we fixed it and are emotionally there as a team now. This year there is just more team chemistry,” senior Adonai Garza said.

Kent-Meridian has to have an effective and steadfast offensive line if they want to be successful. In terms of position groups, the boys up front look to be the most game ready of any group for the Royals. There is size and strength on the offensive line that is exciting for Frazier and Doma.

“I love my big boys. They are the building blocks of this team. Every time I see them I give them love because I wouldn’t be there if they weren’t there. They make me better, I make them better,” Frazier said.

Doma’s opinion echoes his top tailback’s thoughts on the people responsible for keeping him on his feet.

“I think they look great. We’ve got some good pieces coming up and I am really excited to see it. They are the core of the offense. Nothing can work without them. Playing with them is going to be fun,” Doma said.

It’s pivotal for Kent-Meridian to have leaders on all sides of the ball if they want to have success this season. Garza, Doma and Frazier are going to be important on every play for the Royals, and the state finalist wrestler is just the guy to do that, even if it is stepping out of his comfort zone.

“I’m just learning and showing up as much as I can and be there. I want to set an example and try my best. I love seeing people here and I am liking the energy this year,” Garza said.