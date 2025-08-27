Kentwood’s Quincey Davison brings new type of energy to Conk football

There is a certain bounce around Kentwood football practice this year, largely in part due to first year Head Coach Quincey Davison.

“I see a different culture, I see a different buy-in by the kids. I see them excited to move forward to the things we are progressing toward. It’s a good feeling,” Davison said.

Many head coaches take an observatory role at practice, making sure transitions go smoothly from one drill to the next. Other coaches prioritize their specific position of expertise such as quarterbacks, running backs and others.

Davison doesn’t coach that way — he gets in the drills themselves. He’ll play a blocking player to help linebackers shed blocks, he’ll play nickel cornerback in a defensive section of practice and has a different part of energy about him.

“I can’t ask you to do something if I won’t do it. Every day we talk about bringing the juice,” Davison said. “The only way to lead is to lead from the front and then lead from the back.”

This Conk team is filled with veterans: seniors Lee’Andrew Rubin, Ethan Heidal, Brandon Tagle and even junior Chance Savini.

It’s a group that has seen a lot of change of their own program and are looking to take a step forward this season.

“You can tell he played football in college and knows what it takes and how hard it is,” Rubin said. “He’s great about letting us know we have to have the juice, and he brings the juice as well.”

Kentwood is in a difficult position as a football program. It’s been four seasons of under .500 football. For a program that has multiple state titles, they are searching for prolonged success since coming out of the pandemic.

“This year we are definitely being doubted, even by our own school. We are gonna have to show them what we are made of and why we shouldn’t be underrated,” Chance Savini said.

Davison had been the defensive coordinator for the past two seasons at Kentwood, his alma mater. The familiarity with the players and coaching staff really made the transition smooth for everyone involved.

“It hasn’t been much of a transition for me. But I can see as a team how much more connected we are. It feels more like a brotherhood. He brought a few other coaches on and we are more connected,” Rubin said.

Being a part of Kentwood’s staff before taking over as head coach gave Davison insight and an idea of where to improve the current roster.

“I knew where the flaws lied, and knew where we needed to go. By already being a part of the program, I could jump in and drive,” Davison said.

The 4A NPSL is not going to be easy. Kennedy Catholic, Tahoma and Auburn are teams that pose threats to Kentwood. Defensively they need to take a step forward, and with a player like Savini, a lot will be asked. He is taking reps at quarterback and is the starting middle linebacker.

“Chance has grown miles and miles from where he was last year. He’s been a leader on and off the football field. He’s been leading by example. He’s the type of leader that picks up his brothers. I think he’s going to have a huge year,” Davison said.

Defense can be what this Kentwood team is known for. Last season there was only one game where they held their opponents to less than 20 points (42-0 win against Kentridge). They have to be better and with a defensive mind like Davison at the helm, their aim is to change that.

“We gotta know what we are doing and really play as a unit. If we do those things, we will be successful. It’s really about being disciplined, not just on game night,” Davison said.

In terms of offense, there is one big piece missing — Antoine Lee. The record setting tailback donned his cap and gown in June and is playing football at Central Washington University this fall, leaving massive shoes to fill for Kentwood.

“It’s hard to lose someone like him, but a lot of those young guys were mentored by Lee. He did a great job leaving it better than he found it. These young guys jumped in and have been ready to roll since,” Davison said.

To help aid that running back room is an offensive line that returns four out of five starters from last season. Continuity is everything up front and with such a high return rate, the Conks’ offensive line is a group Davison is ready to see. Especially with first team NPSL player Ethan Heidal back for his senior season.

“I think that offensive lie group is really going to get going and really set the tone for what we want to do up front,” Davison said.

Any coach’s main goal is to have an impact on their players and build a program that can last long after their time is done. To do that, there needs to be freshmen and sophomores competing day in and day out to fill the shoes when the older players graduate.

Davison has seen those young players really develop in just a couple of short months.

“I’ve seen the freshmen and sophomores buying in. Our young guys took first place in a pass rush competition at Central Washington University and second in 7-on-7. The young guys are really buying in and holding the standard,” Davison said. Kentwood has a pair of NPSL first teamers in Andrew and Heidal. The two have become close friends and really push the other to become some of the best linemen in the league.

“He’s one of my favorite dudes on the team. We got at it in practice a lot,” Rubin said.

“I hate going against him (Rubin), but he’s my best friend. It is like iron sharpening iron, he gets me better and I get him better,” Heidal said.

The Conks open up the 2025 season on Aug. 29 on the road at Lakes High School. “I’m really hyped for that. I am excited to go against some real competition,” Rubin said.