Kentwood soccer can’t spark comeback against Tahoma

Kentwood girls soccer had been unbeaten in their first two games to start the 2025 season. A win at Emerald Ridge and win at Kentridge got the Conks off on the right foot. All that momentum came to a stop as Tahoma cleaned up Kentwood 4-2 on Sept. 16 for the Conks’ home opener.

Head Coach Scott Gibb saw the loss to Tahoma as a great learning opportunity for the Conks, especially as there are no easy games in the NPSL with teams like Tahoma, Stadium, Kentridge, Auburn Riverside on the docket.

“We learned from this game that it is going to give you a challenge every day. If you are the best team, there is stuff to work on. If you’re not the best team, there is still stuff to work on,” Gibb said. “This league is so rough. It’s tough. Kentridge, Tahoma, Stadium, Kennedy and then repeat. You have to come to play every day.”

Last season, the two sides split the season series with Kentwood winning the first match 1-0 as part of their 4-0 start to the season a year ago. In the second meeting, it was Tahoma’s time to shut out Kentwood as they won 4-0. That loss came in the middle of a five match losing streak.

Kentwood was just a bit sluggish out of the gate, and Tahoma created all the threatening runs and passes in the first half. The first goal came from a deep high-lofted shot from Ryenn Lyman, which beat Logan Maybalay for the game’s first goal in the 16th minute of the game.

The rest of the half was relatively difficult for either side to create many chances on target. But in the late stages of the first half, Tahoma found a bit of momentum. Lyman took a free kick and Tahoma overwhelmed the Kentwood defense as Gia Macfarlane headed in the second goal of the evening. Just a minute later, Ameryia Johnson made a run behind the Kentwood backline a beat Maybalay for the third Tahoma goal of the half.

Kentwood was able to find some fight, but it was too little too late.

Junior midfielder Alyssa Cromwell is a game breaker, plain and simple. Her ability to out run defenders is some of the best in the state with just her straight line speed. She had what felt like three touches in the first half, which for a player of her talent is just not good enough against a team like Tahoma. If Cromwell has a game like this, her supporting cast needs to rise to the occasion in Gibb’s eyes.

“If they (Diya Thomas and Cromwell) have games like tonight, what players are going to pick up the slack and step up and put them (Thomas and Cromwell) in that space to be successful,” Gibb said.

When Cromwell was involved, she made an immediate impact. In the 68th minute, when Kentwood needed a lifeline, she made it happen. She used her speed to outflank Tahoma’s defenders and fired a shot past Simone Bennett, giving the Conquerors a lifeline.

Kentwood found a second wind leading up to and following Cromwell’s goal. 2024 points leader Diya Thomas got involved late in the second half as she smashed a left footed shot into the far upper left corner of the goal. Throughout the game, Kentwood’s Lucy Krohn and Brooke Phillips were not feeling well, battling an illness all night. But Krohn came back in and distributed Thomas the ball, giving her time and space to shoot and score.

“My challenge would be to the other players. If they are able to do that and come back, there are no excuses for anybody. Putting Lucy in that position (striker), has changed her role to be a dangerous player,” Gibb said.

As time on the scoreboard was dwindling down, Kentwood all of a sudden had a chance at salvaging a point in a crucial tie where the standings will be very tight when all is said and done. But instead, a goal went the other way and Tahoma’s Avery Mchnery kicked a ball from 43 yards away and caught Maybalay off her line.

It wasn’t her best game, but Gibb still has a ton of confidence in his junior goal keeper. “Logan has to know her line of confrontation. Do I sit back and let the ball come to me, do I come off my line and go get the ball?” Gibb said.

The line of confrontation is essentially a split second decision when Maybalay either jumps for the ball or closes the angle on the opposing player. “That is something she can learn, on those three goals there was just one thing out of place on all three… I have full faith in her,” Gibb said.

Kentwood takes on Stadium on Sept. 18 inside the Stadium Bowl and Gibb wants to see his seniors take the next step. “It comes down to them, what is there resolve, what is their heart, grit and desire. How bad do they want it, each player and let alone these seniors. It’s their last time here, with every opportunity, where are you going to leave your mark,” Gibb said.