Shannon McLain sets new Kentlake record for career goals

Shannon McLain heads the ball into the net against Todd Beamer for the record. Photo provided by Robby Mullikin.

On a cool Wednesday night, Lauren Tripp sent an inswinging corner kick toward the direction of Kentlake junior Shannon McLain. The goal scoring expert leaped in the air above the Todd Beamer High School defense and headed the ball into the back of the net as she has done 34 times before.

But this goal was different, a historic one. One that would set a new high for Kentlake girls soccer — McLain’s 35th career goal. Her reaction? Pure elation.

“The first five seconds I was pumped up because I scored a good header. Then I started high-fiving my teammates. I was like ‘Wait I just broke the record,’ it didn’t click in my brain. I was even more pumped up about it,” McLain said.

Back in 2023, when McLain was an incoming freshman, head coach Joe Grijalva knew once she stepped on the field she was special. How special? He could only wonder.

“Her hunger as a freshman was really what set her apart. Now she has evolved her game in two years. She’s a jack of all trades and can kind of do all of it,” Grijalva said.

The previous record of 34 was held by Lindsay Morris from 1997-2000. Morris went on to play at Tulane University. Now normally coaches wouldn’t spoil or, heaven forbid, jinx a player with this sort of record. But with the talent and situation, Grijalva did let McLain know she was on the verge of history.

“I kind of felt like it was a game she could break the record, so I let her know. Moments before the game I said, ‘Hey just so you know, you are tied with career goals.’ When she scored the header in the way she did, we were all excited,” Grivalja said. “That one, everyone cheered a little bit louder for.”

Then on Sept. 24, when McLain stepped on the field, she was tied with the Kentlake school record for most goals in a career. In that game against Todd Beamer High School, she netted her sixth goal of the season on a header and cemented herself in Kentlake history. She’s also only a junior.

“It feels so good, especially because I beat the record so early in the season. So now I am like even more pumped up for this season. I can’t wait for my senior year too, just to see how my career ends. It feels really good. It’s a really big accomplishment for me,” McLain said.

McLain’s excellence this season and really her whole career can be defined in that goal against Todd Beamer. She played as a center forward all last season, but this year is moving around the field and playing wherever she can help the team the most.

“I love scoring, that is my thing. That is my job as a forward, so when I do it I feel like I’m helping my team,” McLain said.

During her sophomore season, McLain set the single season record for most goals in a season with 23.

After setting that record last season, she had another milestone on her mind when the Falcons’ season kicked off on Sept. 8.

“My goal this year was to beat the career goals record,” McLain said.

In McLain’s first season at Kentlake, the Falcons went to the state tournament for the first time since 2010, and despite losing in the opening round to Oak Harbor, McLain learned what it took to compete at the state level.

“I was scared at first because I was expecting a lot. But once I got familiar with everyone, it wasn’t as scary as I thought. My first couple of games I was nervous and hesitant to start. But Joe knew my potential and he put me at the nine and told me if there was a shot to take, just take it,” McLain said. Over her career, Grijalva has given McLain the opportunity to try out different positions on the field. But he also knows where her bread and butter is — with the ball at her feet and eyes on the prize.

“It’s fun to score, but also I want to help make plays or start shooting bangers. I love scoring from the nine, but I want to have a variety of ways to shoot and score. He’s allowed me to have a lot of freedom with where I want to play. But he knows that I obviously want to be in attacking positions, so he puts me in those positions,” McLain said.

Grijalva has seen McLain improve from the moment she stepped on the turf field at Kentlake. With half a season left as a junior and her entire senior year in front of her, the sky is the limit for McLain.

“Pretty much anywhere you plug her on the field, she is a dangerous and a threat to score a goal,” Grijalva said.

Kentlake also started this season unbeaten in their first six games (3-0-3) and were playing some top level soccer through their first six games.

“Having Shannon helps our odds. We know she is going to come in and give it 100 percent of her game,” Grivalja said.

Even in the game where she set a new record, she went out and scored a second goal. Now the record sits at 36 and will continue to go up.

In a difficult 3A NPSL, there are no easy games, and having a player like McLain can make a difference night in and night out.

“She has a will to win and wants her team to win. She knows putting goals in the back of the net will help her team be successful. She’s also played multiple different positions to help out her team,” Grijalva said.