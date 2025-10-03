Kentridge football keeps heads high amid slow start

The Kentridge Chargers are still searching for their first win of the high school football season after falling to the Mount Rainier Rams, 58-22, on Oct. 2. The loss drops the Chargers to 0-5, and 0-2 in conference play on the season.

Despite the tough start, third year head coach Nick Cairns is keeping his team’s heads high.

“Coming out and competing with such a young roster, I’m proud of the kids. It’s one of those things when on game day, you have to play so many freshmen and sophomores that it’s a learning curve for them,” Cairns said after the loss.

While their record may not show it, Cairns has already seen growth on the defensive side of the ball. The Chargers forced a season-high four turnovers against the Rams, which included a pick-six. Coming into the matchup, Kentridge had only two takeaways in its first four games combined.

“I love it. They’ve been hard to come by, but this game ,we had the four takeaways, one pick-six, as a defensive minded coach, we celebrate it,” Cairns said. “We have a takeaway board, to try and get the fans involved, absolutely love it. We preach three takeaways, keep the sprints away.”

It wasn’t only the Chargers’ defense that has improved. As a team, 22 points is the most points they have scored in a game all season. While it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Rams, Cairns sees it as a step forward for his young group.

Cairns said, “When we watch film, it’s just trying to make those adjustments, and keep doing what they’re doing. Then we just must try and come out and execute.”

Both teams struggled with penalties throughout the night. The Chargers and Rams finished with 15 and 16 penalties, respectively. The Chargers finished the game with 221 passing yards, but were limited to just 11 yards on the ground. The Rams countered with 371 passing yards and 102 rushing yards.

The result may not have been what the Chargers hoped for, but Cairns says it’s important that his team stays positive and continues to enjoy the game they love.

“We try and keep the spirits high because we know we’re young. Obviously, the scoreboard doesn’t reflect the hard work we are putting in, but it’s one of those things,” he said.

The Kentridge Chargers next take on the Stadium Tigers on Oct. 10. It will be another tough matchup for Cairns and crew as the Tigers have yet to lose a game this season.