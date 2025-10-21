Special Olympics honors Kentwood High Unified Sports program

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From left to right: Honey Sychtysz, Kentwood co-unified liaison/coach; Alanna Vann, Kentwood athletic director; Stewart Kunzelman, Kentwood co-unified liaison/coach; and Emily Carter, Special Olympics of WA program director. COURTESY PHOTO, Kent School District

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Special Olympics has named Kentwood High School a National Banner School for its Unified Sports program.

Unified Sports work as a way for kids with learning disabilities to play sports partnered with general population kids.

“Unified Sports brings together students of all neural abilities on the same team — building friendships, inclusion, and school pride through the power of play,” according to a Kent School District Facebook post about the award. “Kentwood isn’t just participating, they’re leading the way.”

Kentwood, which is in Covington, has the largest Unified Sports program in the state, according to the district. About 10% of all unified athletes in the state compete at Kentwood. Unified Sports also are offered at the district’s Kentridge, Kentlake and Kent-Meridian high schools.

Kentwood was one of three Washington state schools honored by Special Olympics, joined by Peninsula High School in Gig Harbor and the University of Washington in Seattle.

Honey Sychtysz, Kentwood co-unified liaison/coach, described her role after being named the Kent Reporter Coach of the Month in May.

“Being involved with sports and having a team gave me the outlet I needed not only physically, but socially,” Sychtysz said. “Sports brought so much joy to me that I feel everyone should have that opportunity to experience it. I feel that every student, both with or without disabilities, should have the opportunity to play on a team.

“I strive to be able to teach students of all backgrounds and levels new skills, how to work together as a team, and most importantly for them to know that they matter. At the end of the day, I want all of my athletes and students to have fun.”

According to Special Olympics, a national banner school has achieved the following standards:

1: Unified Sports is offered in at least two seasons throughout the school year.

2: Unified Sports participation occurs regularly over the course of each sport season or school term and includes competition.

3: An adult coach for each sport who has received training on Special Olympics Unified Sports.

4: Unified Sports is officially recognized by the school in a similar style as other athletics/activities.

5: A Unified club or student group offers leadership opportunities/training for students with and without intellectual disabilities.

6: The inclusive club/group meets at least once per month throughout the school year.

7: The inclusive club/group has an adult liaison and is officially recognized by the school in a similar style as other clubs/activities.

8: At least two whole-school engagement activities are implemented per school year.

9: Students with and without disabilities are involved with planning and leading the awareness activities.

10: The school is currently self-sustainable or has a plan in place to sustain the three components into the future.

The expectation of this recognition is that the 10 standards are continuously being met, year after year, according to Special Olympics. To ensure this sustainability, schools reapply for banner status every four years. School applications are reviewed in two stages: first by state program staff and then by a national certifying body of key educational leaders.