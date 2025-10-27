Believe in the ‘K’: Kentwood clinches two seed in NPSL

On his third touchdown of the night, Darian Williams points to the sky. Photo by Robby Mullikin

On his third touchdown of the night, Darian Williams points to the sky. Photo by Robby Mullikin

On a night when expectations were higher than they have been in a long time for Kentwood football, Quincey Davison Jr. led his team into battle as he had done just six times before as head coach.

Against Tahoma High School, Kentwood had some demons to exercise. The Conks snapped a three-game losing streak to the Bears and completed their third comeback victory in as many weeks, winning 27-24 on Oct. 24 at French Field.

“We been through so much, coming in new and they weren’t too sure they could trust me. They had to get used to the new style. I’m speechless. They trust the game plan and their coaches and trust what we are doing,” Davison said. “They believe in each other, they believe in the ‘K.’ We just keep trekking and that’s exactly what we are doing.”

Expectations and hope had returned to Kentwood all season. A program that is used to greatness seems to have found something under Davison’s leadership. Kentwood is 5-2 and has just one league loss (Kennedy Catholic) this season.

“The boys doubled up on film time and wanted to meet earlier and practices were longer (after the Kennedy loss). It’s paying off and we are starting to see the deposits filing in,” Davison said.

Entering the matchup with Tahoma, the two programs were fighting for the same goal. Tahoma (4-3) also had just one league loss to Kennedy as well, and winning this game against Kentwood meant a home playoff game for either side.

The Conks have shown some unprecedented resilience the last couple of weeks to get to where they were, one game shy of a home playoff game. Against Mount Rainier, Kentwood trailed inside of the final two minutes. They would win that game 14-10 over the Rams.

A week later, the Conks were down 30-0 at the end of the first quarter against Auburn. Kentwood roared back for a 50-44 win over Auburn in overtime.

“I feel that it is just different this year with a new head coach. We’ve always worked on the chemistry, the brotherhood. We went into the locker room in those last two games knowing we can come back. We never give up on each other and ball out,” running back Darian Williams said.

Kentwood has shown they can win a game on offense or defense. Both came to play against Tahoma, and on center stage with King 5 broadcasting the game, Kentwood rose to the occasion.

For the last four years, Kentwood had arguably their best running back or football player in school history in Antoine Lee. His record setting career may be over, but the identity he gave this program is stronger than ever.

“We got the best coaches in the state. Best running back, line and head coach in the state. I give a lot of praise to this man, he gets us prepared every week. We work hard and get at each other in practice to get each other better and never give up on each other,” Williams said.

Marquise Jones and Darian Williams were dominant from the line of scrimmage for the Conks as they ran up and down the field. Ezra Moaalii had been the bell cow for Kentwood, but he was banged up early against Tahoma. Jones and Williams picked up their teammate as the offensive line got movement up front all night.

“The O-line and running backs stay together and in the film room chopping film together. They are all on the same page,” Davison said. “To have Quise and Darian be able and come in and be the one-two punch, it gives you a plethora of options.”

Jones ran for 109 while Williams ran for 106, and then quarterback Brandon Tagle sprinkled in 64 yards on just six attempts.

But Tahoma got on the scoreboard early with tempo, catching the Kentwood defense off-guard. Quarterback Brady Bonnell is just a sophomore, but showed he is more than capable at making defensive coordinators sweat across the NPSL. Bonnell is the son of Carl Bonnell, who quarterbacked Kentwood to the Class 4A state title in 2001 and was the Associated Press state player of the year before playing at the University of Washington.

“Bonnell is a tough kid, he’s a great player. For years to come he’s going to be able to carry Tahoma and do a lot of great things over there,” Davison said. “Our job was to limit how many times he does what he does and force him to be uncomfortable in the pocket, and we were able to do that.”

On the third Tahoma drive, he broke off a 91 yard run to put Tahoma just eight yards away from a 14-0 lead. But the Kentwood defense stood tall and held the Bears to a field goal. But once again the Conks were down double digits for the third straight week.

Right before the half, Kentwood found some momentum. Brandon Tagle went 3-3 on their lone touchdown drive of the half, connecting with Tre Mayfield and Rocco Miceli. Williams finished the drive with a touchdown, his first of three on the night.

“I trusted my line and trusted in God. I just believed in myself. I knew today was a different game. I knew today I was going to come in and ball out. I could feel it,” Williams said.

Out of halftime, there was a confidence buzzing in and around the Kentwood sidelines, especially when the Conks took the opening kickoff 75 yards and took the lead. Kentwood threw the ball just one time on their seven play drive before they reached pay dirt. Kentwood’s point after try was blocked, but they led 13-10 in the second half and never gave the lead back up.

Tahoma was quickly behind the eight ball as their first play from scrimmage resulted in a giveaway right back to Kentwood deep in their own territory.

Kentwood took advantage of the Tahoma fumble, and Tagle threw his one touchdown pass of the night to Mayfield from 10 yards out to take a 20-10 lead. Mayfield’s night wasn’t done either. Tahoma picked up a first down on the ground and on their first pass, Bonnell threw his lone interception of the night to Mayfield.

“Tre is a special kid. I look forward to seeing Tre make a lot of noise and continue to do the things he is doing. Hopefully a school will come look at him and see him do the things he can do. Sometimes it’s not about the size of a dawg, it’s the bark of it,” Davison said.

The Conks couldn’t convert the turnover into points, and on the next Tahoma possession, the Bears drove the length of the field, led by Bonnell, who kept a read option from 13 yards out.

Up three points 20-17, Kentwood had the potential to put the game on ice, and their offense did just that. In the rain and wind, Kentwood rode the ground game for their final drive. Williams scored his final touchdown of the night, a five-yard run.

Tahoma went down and scored to cut the lead to three, 27-24. Bonnell found Ethan Tanner rolling to his right for a 12-yard passing touchdown with 3:21 left in the game. Tahoma had two timeouts remaining, and Kentwood needed a first down and the game would be over. “The play before I had a hole I didn’t hit. I came out for a play, and on that last touchdown I went in and trusted my line and went in there and scored. It felt great,” Williams said.

On 3rd and 8, after a timeout of their own, Kentwood drew up a wheel route from Williams, and Tagle hit him in stride. Kentwood took three knees and guaranteed themselves a home playoff game, in Davison’s first season.

For a team that hadn’t been over .500 since 2021, for a head coach to achieve this in his first season is an impressive feat from Davison.

His players respond and respect the voice at the top, leading them to a 5-2 season.

“I feel that he just shares that experience with us, he knows what it takes to be there at the best level, to be a great team and player. It feels great to have that coach, big brother and uncle in him,” Williams said.

Kentwood plays Kentridge in week ten, a side still searching for its first win of 2025.