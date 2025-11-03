Royal ending: Kent-Meridian ends 2025 with big win

Ayuba Dukuly keeps his eyes downfield for Kent-Meridian as he runs the ball. Ben Ray / The Reporter

Kent-Meridian football players knew that their season was over after their week nine game against Kentlake on Oct. 31. No playoffs, no consolation, but in a rivalry game, the Royals had the chance to end their season as winners.

They did just that and dismantled Kentlake, 44-8, for the largest margin of victory (36 points) since they beat Kentlake back in 2023 (50-14).

“It feels good that we got a win after these hard weeks and through all the adversity, we finally won,” senior running back Adonai Garza said.

The season hasn’t been easy for Kent-Meridian, who won just their third game all season. But a convincing win was just what the doctor ordered for the Royals as the seniors went out on one of the highest of highs.

“I’m just proud the ball did bounce their way and they got to practice how to finish and they did,” said Randy Robbins, Kent-Merdian’s coach.

Robbins began his head coaching career three seasons ago in that 2023 season, but he began coaching wide receivers at Kent-Meridian in 2022. This crop of seniors entered as freshmen that season and hold a great deal of meaning to Robbins.

“You gotta have a lot of resilience with the way the last four years have been. There have been some good things, but it’s been a tough four years. I am just thankful for all the guys,” Robbins said. “They’ve taken the lumps and I’ve been right there with them. We’ve gone 0-10 for a JV season, and won a couple games here and there. They are resilient.”

Kent-Meridian senior Sam Doma had been the starting quarterback, but after suffering an injury in week 5, Doma hasn’t been back out. In stepped Chantz Dollente. Listed at 6’0” and 230 pounds, Dollente isn’t the stereotypical quarterback build. But the former offensive lineman filled a need for the Royals, and executed the Wing-T offense through rain and wind against Kentlake. He also scored his first touchdown of the season late in the fourth quarter.

“When you come in and you haven’t practiced at quarterback in four years and your first game is Enumclaw, that is a tall task. At the end of the day, you got to respect that, and he didn’t back down from the challenge. I have a lot of respect for him,” Robbins said.

To start off the game, Kent-Meridian recovered an onside kick, then went down and scored on a quick four play drive. Adonai Garza, one of those seniors that has been with Robbins for all four years, scored the first touchdown.

Kentlake deserves some credit for how they started. It didn’t seem like the Falcons would lose by 36 after they responded and took the lead on their first possession. Makaio Villarin punched in Kentlake’s only touchdown of the night, and they even scored the two-point conversion. Kentlake led 8-6 early in the first half.

But the Kentlake momentum left the Falcons as quick as it arrived behind their backs. Kent-Meridian scored their second touchdown of the night, this time from Luke Garza from 4 yards out. Seeing his brother score a touchdown on the night of his final game was a special moment for Adonai.

“It was super important to me. I wish we had been doing it all season, but it was really nice,” Garza said.

Robbins said the two Garza brothers had been battling all season to see who could score the most touchdowns and that battle brought out the best in both of them.

“They have probably been comparing how many touchdowns and who has what. But Luke’s been kind of kicking his butt, since Luke came around. But Adonai has really grown this year,” Robbins said.

On the next Kentlake drive, they fumbled on the first play from scrimmage and the ball was recovered by Kent-Meridian. On the very first play, Adonai Garza weaved his way into the endzone from 10 yards out. In a flash, the Royals led 20-8 and were feeling the momentum.

The next two touchdowns were scored by Ayuba Dukuly. He closed out the first half scoring with a 53-yard punt return and opened up the second half with a 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

“He was new this year, he grew in all aspects. He’s a special player with really great vision. He molded into this team really well, that’s the nice thing about all the additions. They have all been great teammates, especially with Yuba. I’d like to see him continue to grow with his IQ and knowledge of the game,” Robbins said.

Dukuly improvised a little on his touchdown returns, but most of it was set up by downfield blocking and just straight up speed. Robbins knows if he catches and gets going cleanly, there is an opportunity for great things when the ball is in Dukuly’s hands.

“You put the ball in his hands and he can get out of there with the best of ‘em,” Robbins said.

KJ Frazier scored his first touchdown of the night with 8:11 left in the game to put Kent-Meridian up 30 against Kentlake. Then Dollente snuck into the end zone for the game’s final score and the first 40 point performance by the Royals since 2023.

Kent-Meridian elected not to play a week 10 game and call it a season after the regular season. In the five games following their win over Todd Beamer High School, Kent-Meridian was outscored 242-20.

“It’s tough when you have to play five really good teams in a row. The fact that they could finish is a testament in and of itself,” Robbins said.

But that never phased this Royals team, who battled and ended their season with a resounding win. Now the Royals can face the future.