Kentwood volleyball continues hot streak, downs Kentridge

The Kentwood Conquerors volleyball team hasn’t been to the state tournament since 2016, but the 2025 Conks have a feeling that they can do something special this season.

Kentwood finished off the regular season with a straight set win over Kentridge on Nov. 3.

“A couple of the middles, our senior Gabby (Greenwood) turned it on. They both are non-volleyball players and really figured out their timing to hit a lot better this time around,” Head Coach Kody McCracken said

As the calendar flips to November, the Conks are playing possibly their best volleyball of the season. They have won their last four matches and five out of their last seven with wins over Kennedy and Mount Rainier, who are first and second in the 4A NPSL.

“We knew early in the year we had two freshman starters and two that hadn’t played a lot of volleyball. They bought into working out in the weight room and putting in extra work there. We found our breaking point, but have dialed it back a little bit. They are ready to go. We are looking to make a run you know,” McCracken said.

The match against Kentridge being the final regular season match, meant it was senior night for the four Conks on the roster. Dayna Vi, Kirsten Larson, Amelia Osias and Gabby Greenwood are the seniors who were honored on Monday night and all of them brought out heavy emotions from their teammates. That emotion comes from the bond they have as a team according to Vi.

“What brings the great potential is the bond of the team. We have a team dinner before every game, most of the practice we crack jokes but are able to lock in at the same time. That plays such a vital role in letting the seniors be leaders, but allowing everyone to be leaders themselves,” Vi said.

Kentwood has dominated Kentridge in recent years, but this season had a bit of a different tone. Kentridge won in four sets this season back on Oct. 9, snapping a five game losing streak to their rivals. But this time around, Kentwood was coming with a full head of steam and would not be stopped on the tracks.

“It feels pretty good. I think we have a chance at making state. We haven’t made it for a while, but I think with the new players our whole team is fresh. We have a lot of potential,” Vi said.

This season was perfectly exemplified in the match against Kentwood, and senior leadership led the way early. The two sides went back and forth in the opening set and were tied at 10 different times in the first set, the latest being 22-22. But seniors Vi and Greenwood got Kentwood over the line to win the first set 25-23.

In set two, the Conks showed their class. Kentridge was never in the second set and the young players were able to shine. Freshman Caydence Savini showed off her athleticism and capabilities at competing at a high level.

“She came in high flying. She could always jump and hit it hard. For her it’s been taming it back and learning the different shots. She’s already really connected in with the girls. That’s going really well for her. She’s a killer,” McCracken said.

Kentwood took a 5-2 lead early and rode that momentum to a 25-14 second set win.

The third set showed resilience and a fight from Kentwood that has been there over the course of the four game winning streak. Kentridge was up 9-3 after the first 12 points and 10-16 in the middle of the set. But the Conks kept surging, and eventually tied the match at 19 a side.

Kentwood would go on to win 25-23 in the final set as their eyes now turned to the postseason. Junior Maddi Hughes made a big impact on the Conks’ offense and defense in the third set, and for someone who started on junior varsity, she’s gone far and above the line of duty.

“After the second set, I told my setter I need to see more Maddi Hughes and she said ‘I was thinking the same thing.’ She started on JV and very quickly all the coaches realized that was the wrong move, we gotta get her up to varsity. She’s a high flying athlete and is figuring it out. She has a nice calm energy too and the right amount of hype when it’s time to turn it on,” McCracken said.

It’s been almost a decade since the Conks have been in the state tournament, and this year they have expectations to make it to Yakima.

The district tournament begins on Nov. 14 across the Bethel School District. Following their most recent loss to Auburn Riverside, Vi talked about handling that loss as the Conks won four in a row after the loss. “Being able to keep that mindset that one mistake doesn’t define you. You’re always a team. Just stay locked in. If it’s not for you, do it for your teammates,” Vi said.