Kent-Meridian High School unveils mural for fallen students, staff

Kent-Meridian Principal David Radford describes the mural as “something beautiful that all of us can appreciate.” STEVE HUNTER, Kent Reporter

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph tells students how much she admires the new mural. STEVE HUNTER, Kent Reporter

Kevin Cruz, Kent-Meridian High School student body president, speaks Nov. 24 during a gathering to unveil a new mural at the school near the gym to honor students and staff who have died. STEVE HUNTER, Kent Reporter

Any student, teacher or visitor who walks the campus of Kent-Meridian High School will come across a solemn yet uplifting colorful memorial mural, designed to honor fallen students and staff, filling an outside wall near the gym.

They will see a student-inspired artwork featuring five students in blue graduation gowns looking skyward with arms raised or around each other, graduation caps, red tassels and white doves flying in the air and the words Forever a Royal, atop the painting.

Students and staff unveiled the mural during a small public gathering Nov. 24 to honor Kent-Meridian Royals lost to unexpected death.

Following the fatal shootings of two Kent-Meridian High boys just two days apart in separate incidents in June 2024, one near the campus and one in Renton, fellow students decided during the 2024-2025 school year that something needed to be done to honor them and others.

“Our students found a way to honor students from the past but also look forward into the future and create a message that will go to the heart of all our kids and how they connect with each other, not only students of the past, but our current students and future students,” Principal David Radford said during the unveiling. “The end result is something beautiful that all of us can appreciate.”

Kevin Cruz, student body president, helped lead the effort to get the mural done.

“It really shows that our students will forever and always be a part of our school,” Cruz said during an interview after the gathering.

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, a 1989 graduate of Kent-Meridian who has held several State of the City addresses at the school, shared her thoughts of the mural as one of the event speakers.

“I am going to try to do this without crying,” Ralph said as she fought back tears. “I walked around the corner and saw this mural and immediately it hit me the significance of what you all have done in creating this space. The school has been open a long time and a lot of people and students have come through here and some we have lost.”

Ralph said the mural made her remember a classmate who died shortly after their graduation and another classmate who recently died.

“Other students who come through here it gives them a chance to reflect on the people they have met, relationships they built, friends they made and ones they lost too soon,” Ralph said. “Thank you for what you have created not just for Kent-Meridian but for the entire community. It’s amazing and I’m very grateful.”

The two students killed near the end of the 2023-2024 school year were Cristopher Medina Zelaya, 18, and Hazrat Ali Rohani, 17. Zelaya was shot June 3, 2024 in the city of Kent’s Campus Park parking lot, 9890 S. 252nd St., which is next to the school campus, 10020 SE 256th St. Rohani was shot June 5, 2024 outside the Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Renton. King County prosecutors have filed murder charges in both shootings, but the cases have not yet gone to trial.

Cruz said those killings inspired students to come up with ideas for a memorial.

“Two of our students sadly passed away due to gun violence,” Cruz said. “The school wore orange ribbons to honor them. That sparked the whole thing.”

Clare Eaton, who graduated in June, came up with an idea of a big chair to honor the students, Cruz said. Eventually, students chose a mural.

The mural also features the names of the students and staff who spearheaded the project, including Kevin Cruz, Keira Wu, Jenny Lu, Claire Eaton, Candice Le, Reyhana Hassan, Carolyn Whitver, Erica Wolfskill and Colin Miller.

Seniors Hal McManus and Ellie Hoit have their names on the mural because they designed it.

“We talked with ASB (Associated Student Body leaders) and they said they wanted few specific elements, people and words,” McManus said.

Their creative minds went to work.

“We floated the ideas of doves and graduation tassels,” Hoit said.

They worked in the school colors of blue and red, with the blue graduation gowns and red tassels on the graduation caps.

After working on several ideas, the final design became a reality and artist Tom Bogle, who taught McManus art at Meeker Middle School, painted the mural with help from students.

“I like the aspect of diversity,” Hoit said as she eyed the mural. “And it pops. It’s very unified.”

The mural became a way for the school to honor the deaths of Zelaya and Rohani, whose lives were suddenly taken.

“Each individual was a part of our daily lives,” Cruz said during a speech at the gathering. “Their absence has been felt in our classroom and our hallways and in the hearts of those who knew and cared for them. Moments like these leave lasting impacts on students’ families and educators alike.”

The mural turned out to be a memorial to honor all students and staff who have died.

“The purpose of this mural is to acknowledge the impact with dignity and permanence,” Cruz said. “This artwork stands as a symbol of remembrance of our school to honor the lives of those we have lost and to recognize the ways they helped shape our community. It’s a reflection of our commitment to make sure their presence is never forgotten.”

But the mural is for the living as well.

“Even as time moves forward this mural serves as a second purpose to educate and bring awareness and reminds us of the importance of supporting one another, creating safe environments and understanding the realities that affect young people and educators today,” Cruz said.

Cruz said it’s important for students and staff to stand together.

“In a school as diverse and interconnected as ours, this message is vital,” he said. “It encourages us to care more deeply, to pay attention to one another and to uphold the values of empathy, respect and unity.”

The words above the mural carry special meaning.

“Forever a Royal is not simply a phrase,” Cruz said. “It is a reflection of our belief that every student and staff member remains part of our school’s family. Even when they are no longer with us their legacy continues in our classrooms, traditions and the way we care for one another.”