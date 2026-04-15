Conscious Wellness Expo & Gem Show coming to Kent April 25-26

The Conscious Wellness Expo & Gem Show will run April 25-26 at Kent Commons, 525 Fourth Ave. N. COURTESY PHOTO

The Conscious Wellness Expo & Gem Show will return Saturday and Sunday, April 25-26 to Kent Commons, 525 Fourth Ave. N.

Renton-based Bringing Everybody Peace & Consciousness (BEPC), a nonprofit, presents the expo, which celebrates this year over four decades of connecting the community with holistic health, spiritual growth and metaphysical exploration, according to an April 9 press release.

The expo is open to the public and free to attend, with free parking and a variety of free hourly door prizes each day. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26. Local food trucks will be available. Five of the workshops require tickets.

“For 45 years, BEPC has been a beacon for those exploring spirituality, seeking peace, and expanding consciousness,” said Holli Nicknair, BEPC expo chair. “This year, we are especially excited to weave together the beauty of sacred objects with the profound insights from professional practitioners, all while supporting the local community through our partnership with Northwest Harvest.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of nonperishable food or diapers for Northwest Harvest to support local hunger relief.

A few of the event highlights include:

• Inclusive marketplace: Over 100 booths featuring raw crystals, precious gems, artisan jewelry, clothing, organic skincare, and hand-crafted spiritual tools

• Professional practitioners: Access to top-tier wellness and metaphysical professionals, including body workers, intuitive readers and energy healers

• Educational programming: More than 25 free talks, daily psychic panels and featured ticketed workshops

• Inclusive outreach: A dedicated panel en español at 1 p.m. on Saturday and various talks in Spanish throughout the weekend

• Featured entertainment: A special ticketed event, “Psychic Standup & Tarot” with Karen Rontowski, known from her two DryBar Comedy Specials, appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, and Comedy Central, is at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday

For more information, a full schedule of speakers, or to become a vendor, visit bepcweb.org.