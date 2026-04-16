Auburn Symphony hosts free family show ‘Peter and the Wolf’

Auburn Symphony Orchestra’s first free family concert, “Peter and the Wolf,” takes place at 2:30 p.m. April 26 at Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 Fourth St. NE.

Created with young audiences in mind, this 50-minute program is perfect for children ages 5 to 10 and anyone looking for a fun and memorable introduction to live orchestral music. Admission is free and open to the public.

At the heart of the concert is Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” a lively musical story where each character is brought to life by a different instrument of the orchestra. With narration and a special performance by Children’s Dance Theater, the story unfolds in a way that is easy to follow, engaging, and full of imagination.

Attendees will experience “Golden” from K-Pop Demon Hunters like they’ve never heard it before. The Oscar-winning hit will be brought to life by the full symphony in a fun, high-energy performance the whole family can enjoy.

The program also features a mix of familiar and playful pieces: Edvard Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King,” Leroy Anderson’s “Old MacDonald,” and the finale from Gioachino Rossini’s “William Tell Overture.”

Doors open at 1:30 p.m., with free activities in the lobby before the concert, including crafts and snacks for kids. This performance is sponsored by 4Culture and the Curiosity Pass.