ShoWare Center in Kent to host 26 graduations in June

The accesso ShoWare Center in Kent will be a busy arena in June with 26 graduations scheduled, from Kennedy Catholic High School on June 1 to Renton Technical College on June 23.

Renton high schools will hit the arena on Wednesday, June 10 with Renton at noon, Lindbergh at 3:30 p.m. and Hazen at 7 p.m.

The four main Kent high schools are set for Saturday, June 13. Kent-Meridian gets the early 8 a.m. start followed by Kentlake at noon, Kentridge at 4 p.m. and Kentwood at 8 p.m.

Federal Way schools will fill up the ShoWare on Sunday, June 14. Decatur leads off at 8:30 a.m. followed by Todd Beamer at noon, Thomas Jefferson at 3:30 p.m. and Federal Way at 7 p.m.

Highline Public Schools take up Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 17. Tyee starts it off at 4:30 p.m. June 16 followed by Mount Rainier at 7 p.m. On June 17, Highline is at 4:30 p.m. followed by Evergreen at 7 p.m.

The city of Kent-owned ShoWare Center opened in 2009 and eventually became the new home for numerous school graduations. A few districts previously rented the Tacoma Dome.

Restaurants near the ShoWare often fill up during graduation ceremonies, especially the nearby Kent Station shopping center, 417 Ramsay Way.

Graduation schedule

(ShoWare Center, 625 W. James St., Kent)

June 1 (Monday)

• 6 p.m.

• Kennedy Catholic High School (Burien)

June 5 (Friday)

• 6 p.m.

• Foster High School (Tukwila)

June 9 (Tuesday)

• 6:30 p.m.

• Fife High School

June 10 (Wednesday)

• Noon

• Renton High School

June 10 (Wednesday)

• 3:30 p.m.

• Lindbergh High School (Renton)

June 10 (Wednesday)

• 7 p.m.

• Hazen High School (Renton)

June 11 (Thursday)

• 7 p.m.

• Mount Si High School (Snoqualmie)

June 12 (Friday)

• 2 p.m.

• Sumner High School

June 12 (Friday)

• 7 p.m.

• Bonney Lake High School

June 13 (Saturday)

• 8 a.m.

• Kent Meridian High School

June 13 (Saturday)

• Noon

• Kentlake High School

June 13 (Saturday)

• 4 p.m.

• Kentridge High School

June 13 (Saturday)

• 8 p.m.

• Kentwood High School (Covington)

June 14 (Sunday)

• 8:30 a.m.

• Decatur High School

June 14 (Sunday)

• Noon

• Todd Beamer High School

June 14 (Sunday)

• 3:30 p.m.

• Thomas Jefferson High School

June 14 (Sunday)

• 7 p.m.

• Federal Way High School

June 15 (Sunday)

• 7 p.m.

• Tahoma High School (Maple Valley)

June 16 (Tuesday)

• 4:30 p.m.

• Tyee High School

June 16 (Tuesday)

• 7 p.m.

• Mount Rainier High School (Des Moines)

June 17 (Wednesday)

• 4:30 p.m.

• Highline High School

June 17 (Wednesday)

• 7 p.m.

• Evergreen High School (Seattle)

June 18 (Thursday)

• 5 p.m.

• Highline College (Des Moines)

June 22 (Monday)

• Noon and 6 p.m. (2 ceremonies)

• Green River College (Auburn, Kent, Enumclaw)

June 23 (Tuesday)

• 6 p.m.

• Renton Technical College