Two men killed in Kent vehicle crash identified

The two men killed in a fatal car crash May 24 in Kent have been identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anthony Lenorris Baker, 36, and Latrez James Cooper, 44, each died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner, which reported the death occurred on a sidewalk.

Their vehicle crashed into an electric pole and burst into flames at about 1 a.m. in the 21800 block of 68th Avenue South, according to Kent Police. Once the fire was extinguished, both men were found dead inside the vehicle.

Witness reports stated that the vehicle was southbound on 68th Avenue South and may had sideswiped another vehicle directly prior to hitting the pole, according to police.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit responded to investigate and determine what led up to the crash.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about the circumstances preceding the crash, leave a tip at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.