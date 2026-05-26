King County Housing Authority offers new youth programs in Kent, Auburn

A new King County Housing Authority (KCHA) partnership with Northwest Credible Messenger will bring additional youth development programs to specific communities in Kent and Auburn.

Federal Way-based Northwest Credible Messenger will serve youth living at targeted housing communities located in Kent and Auburn, delivering healing-centered, place-based programming for youth impacted by community violence, according to a May 21 KCHA news release.

Using a peer credible-messenger model, the organization provides proactive outreach, rotating group sessions, voluntary one-on-one mentorship, and restorative supports that foster safety, trust, and connection to caring adults, according to KCHA. This flexible, relationship-driven program is led by staff with lived experience and strong community connections, grounded in healing-centered and evidence-informed practices, and designed to engage youth often disconnected from traditional services while strengthening coordination across KCHA communities.

KCHA announced the launch of the Youth Safety and Belonging Initiative, a strategic partnership to strengthen opportunities for young people ages 14 to 19 growing up in KCHA communities in Auburn, Kent and Shoreline. CHOOSE 180, a community-based organization with over a decade of experience serving system-impacted youth across King County, will partner with a Shoreline community.

The $800,000 investment for the first year will implement proven programs that build belonging and community stability for all young people, including those impacted by trauma or other life challenges. Programs and interventions will focus on positive youth development approaches that prevent violence, foster connection and opportunity, and create safer, more supportive environments where young people can thrive.

“In Kent, we know that when young people feel safe, supported, and connected, our whole community is stronger,” said Kent Mayor Dana Ralph. “Our partnership with KCHA and our shared support for young people ensures that Kent remains a place where every family can thrive. Stable housing, early intervention, and creating opportunities for youth to feel seen and valued are essential to public safety and can inspire young people to reach their full potential.”

Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus also praised the partnership.

“True safety is more than crime prevention, especially for our South King County youth,” Backus said. “Safety is about looking after each other, developing social and emotional support systems, and building community right here in Auburn and across the region. This new initiative reflects an approach Auburn has embraced for nearly a decade — pairing compassion with accountability and strong community connections to foster belonging, prevent violence, and support our young residents.”

The Youth Safety and Belonging Initiative builds on the strong youth programming already in place across multiple KCHA communities. The initiative is designed to add to existing out-of-school time programs, bringing in additional resources and staff who will build trusting relationships with young people, strengthening the overall support system so more of our youth can thrive.

KCHA received an overwhelming response to this Request for Proposal (RFP) and appreciates the many qualified organizations that applied, which shows just how committed this region is to supporting our youth, according to the housing authority.

“At Northwest Credible Messenger, we believe true youth safety begins with healing, connection, and opportunity,” said Jason J. Clark, director of Northwest Credible Messenger. “The KCHA Youth Safety and Belonging initiative represents an important investment in place-based services and supports that meet young people where they are, honor their lived experiences, and strengthen the communities surrounding them. When we center Healing-Centered Engagement and trust community leadership, we co-create pathways with young people and families to live out their aspirations to the fullest.”

The Tukwila-based King County Housing Authority provides rental assistance and quality, affordable housing to more than 50,000 people across King County. Through innovative programs and partnerships, KCHA supports residents in achieving stability, opportunity and long-term success.