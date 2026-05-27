Glenridge Elementary student in Kent earns safety patrol honors

Tina Nguyen, a fifth grader from Glenridge Elementary School in Kent, is one of 10 students from across the state who will be inducted into the AAA Washington’s School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame this year.

Going above and beyond wearing the brightly-colored safety vest and helping fellow students cross the street, these fourth and fifth graders are serving as role models in their communities, according to a May 27 AAA Washington press release.

“Tina is a stellar role model for peers, students and staff,” said School Safety Patrol advisor Lorena Long. “She is also a model student leader throughout the school day, demonstrating school expectations in class, in the hallways and on the playground.”

Her advisor notes that Tina learns the weekly schedule and is a valuable resource for patrollers who need a helpful reminder about when and where they are scheduled to serve.

Glenridge Elementary is at 19405 120th Ave. SE.

Other examples of standout actions by students selected include helping a very young child stop unsafe behavior and cross the street safely, and proactively recommending their program patrol a newly-active crossing area.

AAA Washington has supported thousands of students grades four through eight as volunteer crossing guards and emerging young leaders. The program was established in 1922 at John Muir Elementary in Seattle and has been running for over 100 years. It has grown to include more than 700 partner schools and 22,000 student patrollers across the state.

“Rain or shine, every school day, student safety patrollers don the vest and help elementary schoolers throughout Washington cross the street safely,” said Megan West, CEO at AAA Washington. “We’re proud of every patroller and applaud our ten new Hall of Famers for going the extra mile in their communities.”

School Safety Patrol program honorees were nominated by advisors of each school’s program. Each year, 10 students are selected. There are 270 students in the Washington Hall of Fame since 1999.