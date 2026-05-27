Jury convicts Kent man of 17 felonies during robbery spree

A jury convicted a 26-year-old Kent man May 26 of 17 felonies related to a string of armed marijuana dispensary and bank robberies during a crime spree between December 2021 and June 2022 throughout the Puget Sound region.

Shannon Hartfield recruited, supplied, and managed a team of young people – often juveniles – who went on a robbery spree, according to a May 27 U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) press release. The jury deliberated about three days following the three-week jury trial in Seattle. U.S. District Judge Lauren King scheduled sentencing for Aug. 25. Hartfield remains in custoday at the Federal Detension Center in SeaTac.

In the conspiracy, Hartfield took on a managerial role when carrying out the robberies, according to the DOJ. He recruited others to join his robbery team – often using juveniles, some as young as 14-years old. He recruited over social media and text messages. Hartfield and co-conspirators picked the robbery targets, gave robbers firearms to use, and provided cars the robbery crew used to flee the scenes – often at high rates of speed.

On Feb. 17, 2022, Hartfield and his team robbed Kushman and Have a Heart dispensaries in Snohomish County. On March 11, 2022, Hartfield supervised the robberies of Lucid Cannabis in Auburn and West Seattle Dispensary. On April 18, 2022, Hartfield and the robbery crew targeted Forbidden Cannabis in Lacey.

In May 2022 after Hartfield and some members of his robbery crew had been arrested and questioned by police in connection with the dispensary robberies, Hartfield decided to target credit unions and banks. On May 26, 2022, a robbery crew hit two credit unions: Seattle Credit Union and Sound Credit Union. On June 7, 2022, the coconspirators failed in an attempt to rob a Chase Bank branch at gunpoint.

The group then moved on to rob a Salal Credit Union, holding the victim tellers at gunpoint. Finally, on June 17, 2022, they robbed a Chase Bank branch in Kent and were arrested shortly after by law enforcement. Hartfield has been in custody since that time.

In closing arguments Assistant United States Attorney Kristine Foerster described Hartfield’s role in this string of violent robberies.

“Shannon Hartfield saw robbery as a team sport – he helped recruit the players, he directed the plays, he supplied equipment, shared in the winnings and now he is legally responsible for the actions of his team,” Foerster said.

Hartfield was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, five counts of robbery, three counts of bank robbery, one count of armed bank robbery, one count of attempted armed bank robbery and six counts of using a firearm in a crime of violence. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on three counts of robbery and three counts of use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

Each of the robbery counts is punishable by up to 20 years in custody, according to the DOJ. The armed bank robbery is punishable by up to 25 years in custody. Using a firearm in a crime of violence is punishable by a mandatory minimum seven years in prison to run consecutive to any other sentence imposed in the case. At sentencing, Hartfield faces a mandatory minimum 45 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI with significant assistance from Seattle Police Department, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Bothell Police Department, Lacey Police Department, Tukwila Police Department, Tacoma Police Department, Kent Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office and Auburn Police Department.